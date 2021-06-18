Now is an excellent time to get a fantastic price on a smart TV, some smart home theater equipment, and a bevy of smart home devices. That’s because Amazon Prime Day deals are going on, leading up to the official Prime Day 2021 dates on June 21 and 22.

Walmart is offering the 32-inch TCL 3 Series HDTV for $55 off the normal price, bringing the total to $145 plus free delivery. That’s an awesome deal on a smart TV that includes Roku’s streaming ecosystem built in. You can watch content from all of your favorite apps and services, right out of the box.

The 32-inch TCL 3 Series HDTV includes Roku’s smart entertainment and streaming ecosystem built-in. That means it not only offers streaming and dual-band Wi-Fi but also features the intuitive Roku interface. The advanced digital tuner can be paired with an HDTV antenna to watch local TV channels and live on-air sources.

On Roku, apps are called “channels,” and there are many that come pre-installed. You can access Netflix, YouTube, Showtime, Starz, Google Play, Sling, Hulu, Disney+, Pandora, Apple TV, and many more. It syncs with Alexa and Google Assistant, too, so you can control your TV with voice commands.

This smart HDTV supports a 720p resolution, with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an LED backlight for added brightness. It has three HDMI 1.4 outputs for connecting Blu-ray players, game consoles, and much more. One of those HDMI outputs supports Audio Return Channel (ARC). Additional connections include one composite, one Digital Optical audio output, a headphone jack, and one USB 2.0 port. It comes with attachable feet, but is also VESA-compatible, with a 100mm by 100mm wall mounting pattern.

Normally $200, Walmart has discounted the 32-inch TCL 3 Series HDTV by $55, bringing the price to $145 plus free delivery. The deal could end at any time, so if you’re interested, you’ll want to act soon.

More Prime Day TV Deals

Not a fan of the 32-inch TCL 3 Series HDTV deal? There are a ton of smart home and smart entertainment deals live as part of Amazon Prime Day like these Prime Day 4K TV deals and Prime Day soundbar deals. We rounded up all the best TV offers in one place, so take a peek!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations