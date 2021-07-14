There are laptops, there are desktops, and then there are Chromebooks, and while not everyone likes them, there is no denying the fact that there are some incredible Chromebook deals going on. What most people don’t realize is that Chromebooks are a lot more like a traditional laptop than you’d think — you can actually use them offline, for example.

Staples is offering a welcome discount on the Acer 314 CB314-1HT-C7CO 14-inch Chromebook right now, which drops $20 off the already amenable price. That means you can get your hands on a 14-inch Chromebook with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage for just $280 with free shipping and delivery. Wowzers!

Chromebooks aren’t for everyone. Our resident computing expert Mark Coppock still doesn’t like them. He does acknowledge they’re an excellent option for writers, though, and they’re an excellent option for productivity, web-browsing, and online schoolwork — even remote working in many cases.

The Acer 314 14-inch Chromebook is no exception. It has a stunning aluminum frame, protecting a 14-inch vibrant touchscreen display. Thin bezels keep the screen in focus, and that screen has a native HD resolution of 1366 x 768. Under the hood is a 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor with clock speeds that reach up to 2.6GHz, complementing its 4MB cache. It’s also equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Battery life is rated at 8 to 12.5 hours depending on usage. It’s certainly a capable machine.

Staples is offering the Acer 314 Chromebook for $20 off the normal price, at $300. That brings the total cost down to $280 with free shipping and delivery. You can also pick it up at a local store if there’s one near you. Don’t sleep on this deal as it’s a good one, and at the very least, the Chromebook is a suitable backup for when you’re having computer problems with your other tech. It also complements a desktop setup well, offering a more portable workstation.

