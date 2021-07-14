  1. Deals
Get an Acer Chromebook at a giant discount with this Staples deal

By
Acer 314 14-inch Chromebook with Intel Celeron

There are laptops, there are desktops, and then there are Chromebooks, and while not everyone likes them, there is no denying the fact that there are some incredible Chromebook deals going on. What most people don’t realize is that Chromebooks are a lot more like a traditional laptop than you’d think — you can actually use them offline, for example.

Staples is offering a welcome discount on the Acer 314 CB314-1HT-C7CO 14-inch Chromebook right now, which drops $20 off the already amenable price. That means you can get your hands on a 14-inch Chromebook with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage for just $280 with free shipping and delivery. Wowzers!

Chromebooks aren’t for everyone. Our resident computing expert Mark Coppock still doesn’t like them. He does acknowledge they’re an excellent option for writers, though, and they’re an excellent option for productivity, web-browsing, and online schoolwork — even remote working in many cases.

The Acer 314 14-inch Chromebook is no exception. It has a stunning aluminum frame, protecting a 14-inch vibrant touchscreen display. Thin bezels keep the screen in focus, and that screen has a native HD resolution of 1366 x 768. Under the hood is a 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor with clock speeds that reach up to 2.6GHz, complementing its 4MB cache. It’s also equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Battery life is rated at 8 to 12.5 hours depending on usage. It’s certainly a capable machine.

Staples is offering the Acer 314 Chromebook for $20 off the normal price, at $300. That brings the total cost down to $280 with free shipping and delivery. You can also pick it up at a local store if there’s one near you. Don’t sleep on this deal as it’s a good one, and at the very least, the Chromebook is a suitable backup for when you’re having computer problems with your other tech. It also complements a desktop setup well, offering a more portable workstation.

More Chromebook deals available now

Want to see what else is out there? We researched all of the best deals and assembled them for you below. See if there’s anything that’s more to your liking.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$745 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$300 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-Inch (Mediatek MT8183 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage)

$269 $319
Need a bargain Chromebook with a sleek footprint? Lenovo's Chromebook 3 laptop should fit the bill. It's slim but powerful enough for work and has everything you need.
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$330 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon
