Need a laptop for school? This 15-inch Acer Chromebook is $129

If you’ve just realized you need a new laptop for school and your budget is pretty tight, you’re going to love this deal we’ve just spotted. Right now, at Best Buy, you can snap up an Acer Chromebook 315 for just $129 saving you a chunky $120 off the usual price of $249. It’s one of the best value laptop deals around if you simply need the basics and don’t want to spend a fortune. Capable of assisting you as you work on the move, this saving is sure to be a big hit with many students so you’ll need to be quick to snap it up. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Buy Now

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals out there at the moment, the Acer Chromebook 315 has all the essentials. Originating from one of the best laptop brands, the Acer Chromebook 315 has an excellent build quality. Unlike many other of the best Chromebooks, you get the benefit of a sizeable 15.6-inch screen so there’s plenty of space for you to see what’s going on as well as giving you flexibility in how you work.

Alongside that, the Acer Chromebook 315 offers an Intel Celeron N4000 processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. While that might sound a little lightweight, it’s pretty much what you would expect from the best Chromebooks for students, especially in this price range. Ultimately though, the star of the show is the screen. With an anti-glare coating and narrow 0.37-inch bezels, it looks great and the additional space also means you get an integrated numeric keypad on the keyboard so it’s great if you need to enter a lot of data. Up to 12.5 hours of battery life also means you’ve got plenty of juice to last all day long. A USB-C port helps you get back up to scratch quickly too while there’s an additional one for data transfer and other functionality. A microSD slot can offer extra storage options too if you need it.

Fast booting and capable of helping you be more productive while out and about, the Acer Chromebook 315 is normally priced at $249 at Best Buy. Right now, you can grab it for $129 so there’s a considerable $120 saving to be enjoyed here. Sure to be an attractive option, you won’t want to miss out. Snap it up today while stocks last.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations