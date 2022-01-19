  1. Deals
Best Buy is having a SECRET SALE on gaming laptops right now

Aaron Mamiit
By

Gamers who want to upgrade their machines don’t need to purchase from gaming PC deals, as the computers that you can purchase through gaming laptop deals offer both portability and performance without the need to invest in gaming monitor deals. The best gaming laptops won’t have any issues running the latest games, with the added bonus that you can play anywhere, which is especially important for those who are always on the go.

If you’re intrigued with the benefits of owning a portable gaming machine, Best Buy has apparently launched a secret sale on gaming laptops. These discounts will let you stretch your budget so that you can afford models that were previously beyond your reach, but you need to act fast because there’s no telling when these offers will disappear. Here are some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can currently obtain from the retailer.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,100

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with a robot on the screen.

The Acer Nitro 5 will upgrade your gaming experience, as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD for storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display. You won’t fear overheating with Acer’s CoolBoost technology and quad exhaust port design, with the NitroSense software allowing you to monitor the gaming laptop’s temperature, fan speeds, and more in real time. Best Buy is selling the Acer Nitro 5 for $1,000, after a $100 discount to its original price of $1,100.

HP Omen 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,330

The HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop with the Omen logo on the screen.

As the Intel vs AMD debate continues, the HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop goes with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and pairs it with 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The machine offers a 512GB SSD for storage and a 16.1-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s not all about the graphics though, as it features dual speakers, HP’s Audio Boost technology, and expert tuning from Bang & Olufsen. Meanwhile, the Omen Tempest cooling technology keeps the gaming laptop running at peak performance with three-sided venting and five-way airflow. You can purchase the HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop from Best Buy for $1,000, down $330 from its original price of $1,330.

Asus ROG 16-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,450

The ASUS ROG 16-inch gaming laptop with the ROG Zephyrus logo on the screen.

The Asus ROG 16-inch gaming laptop can run the latest games with ease through its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Its 16-inch screen with WUXGA resolution will give justice to modern graphics, and its 512GB SSD will let you install several games at a time. The gaming laptop is also ready to hook up with virtual reality hardware and software, if you’re planning to try out the technology. Best Buy is offering a $250 discount for the Asus ROG 16-inch gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,450.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,250, was $1,550

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with the ROG logo on the 14-inch screen.

At the heart of the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, which combines with 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for the ultimate AMD gaming machine. It comes with a 1TB SSD for maximum storage space, and a 14-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop is also virtual reality ready, and it features four speakers that are powered by Dolby Atmos technology. The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is available from Best Buy for $1,250, for a $300 discount from its original price of $1,550.

More gaming laptop deals

Best Buy’s discounts make these gaming laptops very tempting, but if you’re not sold on them and would like to look at other options, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best gaming laptop deals across different retailers, and you can take advantage of them right now.

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $810
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 16-inch display, GTX graphics, and Ryzen processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of titles. more
Buy at HP
With rebate

MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$929 $1,249
This 15-inch MSI gaming laptop comes with a powerful RTX 30-series graphics card and a 144Hz refresh rate display. That's a winning combination for gaming laptops, all for a solid price. more
Buy at Newegg

Acer Nitro 5 15-Inch Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,100
For under a grand, this laptop will easily push through modern games. It sports Nvidia's new RTX 30-series graphics to handle all your gaming needs. more
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 15 (11th gen Core i5, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

$950 $1,100
The HP Pavilion is a great mid-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games while also easily tackling projects for school or work. more
Buy at HP

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,050 $1,250
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs inside a solid, attractive frame. more
Buy at Best Buy

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,100 $1,330
With what might be the best new higher-range GPU for the money, this gorgeous Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come. more
Buy Now
