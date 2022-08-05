 Skip to main content
Save $85 on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Alienware S5000 gaming chair in a futuristic room.

Gaming chair deals can save you a chunky amount of cash considering well-designed gaming chairs can be expensive. That’s why we’re delighted to see the price of the Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair at Dell reduced by $85. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to $315 for a limited time only. While that’s not exactly impulse-buy territory, if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup in a way that helps you avoid body aches and pains (and permanent damage), it’s a worthwhile investment to make.

Why you should buy the Alienware S5000 gaming chair

Alienware may not feature among the best gaming chairs but that’s because it’s a highly competitive market. A good-quality gaming chair can help decrease your risk of posture issues ranging from long-term back pain to herniation, carpal tunnel syndrome, and many other conditions you’ll want to avoid when sitting at your desk for long periods of time.

Best of all, they have a cooler-looking aesthetic compared with the best office chairs, so if you’re an avid streamer and Twitch user, you’ll appreciate how the Alienware S5000 gaming chair makes you look.

The chair is a racing-style gaming chair with a wide range of adjustability options. It’s made from a combination of coffee-ground-infused microfiber and silver-coated embroidery, so it looks good, while also limiting odors and increasing breathability. Thanks to the embroidery being silver-coated, it can inhibit bacterial activity while you use it. A mixture of PVC and PU faux-leather means it’s durable too, so this is a long-term investment to make. Plus, no one wants to feel like their gaming chair is making them dirty, right?

The Alienware S5000 gaming chair can be assembled by just one person thanks to its useful slide-in hardware. Dell reckons it takes just seconds to set up with it being a simple matter of sliding the backrest into the seat. From there, the steel frame keeps you secure, while the industrial grade class-4 gas lift means you can adjust the chair to your preferred height with no effort. Lumbar and neck support further help here too, along with an adjustable backrest and adjustable tilt with a locking system.

Effortlessly comfortable, the Alienware S5000 gaming chair is normally priced at $400, but right now, it’s available at Dell for $315. A savings of $85, this is a pretty good time to treat yourself to extra comfort while you game or work at your desk. Buy it now while stock lasts.

