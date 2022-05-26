Save $70 on this Alienware gaming chair for Memorial Day 2022

Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is among the most reliable sources for deals every Memorial Day. In addition to desktop computer deals and laptop deals, Dell is also offering discounts on accessories such as gaming chair deals. If you need one to complete your gaming setup, check out this $70 discount for the Alienware S5000 gaming chair, which reduces its price to a more affordable $330 from its sticker price of $400.

Alienware, a gaming-focused brand owned by Dell that’s known for powerful gaming PCs and gaming laptops, is also offering peripherals like the Alienware S5000 gaming chair. It’s made of Hygenn X, a material that increases breathability and reduces odor by combining coffee ground-infused microfiber and silver-coated embroidery. The latter also inhibits bacterial activity, which keeps the cleanliness of the most used parts of the gaming chair. It also features PUC leather, which offers the durability of PVC leather and the softness of PU leather for a low-maintenance gaming chair that doesn’t sacrifice comfort, and UPHR foam in the seat that can withstand more pressure compared to standard foam to prevent deformities even after long hours of use.

Like the best gaming chairs, the Alienware S5000 gaming chair features an ergonomic design so that you’ll be able to play for as long as you like without experiencing body pains. It comes with with memory foam cushions to support your neck and lumbar, and you can adjust the gaming chair’s seat height, backrest, tilt, and armrests to the most comfortable position for you. The gaming chair is also durable, with its aluminum alloy five-star base and integrated steel skeleton.

Dell started its Memorial Day sales early this year, which gives you the chance to buy the Alienware S5000 gaming chair with a price cut ahead of the holiday. It’s available from Dell for just $330, after a $70 discount to its original price of $400. It’s unclear if it will become cheaper when Memorial Day arrives, but you probably shouldn’t risk delaying your purchase as there’s a chance that stock could run out. Get the Alienware S5000 gaming chair for cheaper than usual while the deal is still available.

Editors' Recommendations