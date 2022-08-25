Though it’s back-to-school season, that doesn’t mean all of the laptop deals are for computers designed for students. There are some pretty awesome gaming laptop deals happening right now as well, not the least of which is this deal on the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. Alienware deals are always exciting, and today you can pick up this new gaming laptop from Dell for only $1,400, saving you a total of $200 off its original retail price of $1,600. Newbie gamers and serious pros alike will benefit from adding this machine to their gaming setup, so click the Buy Now button below to check it out, and keep reading to find out why this laptop is worth adding to your cart.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop

Alienware’s new x14 gaming laptop does not mess around. It features a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a nice 16GB of memory, meaning that it’s a total beast when it comes to launching and running your games. With a 512GB solid-state drive, you’ll have plenty of storage, and thanks to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, your favorite games have never looked better.

The Alienware x14 runs on Windows 11, and at only 4 pounds, this laptop is plenty portable, not to mention the thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world. It comes with multiple USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, as well as the world’s highest watt-hour battery yet to be found in a 14-inch gaming PC. The Full HD, 144Hz display is on a new, patent-pending hinge that uses a dual-torque element allowing it to travel backward and forward on a track, which is how Alienware was able to make it so sleek and thin.

At only $1,400, this gaming laptop packs an absurd amount of punch for the price, and it is definitely worth taking advantage of this opportunity from Dell to save $200 off the original price of $1,600. While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out our roundup of the games with the best graphics that will really show off what your new Alienware x14 gaming laptop can do.

