Amazon and Best Buy halve the price of the Facebook Portal for Mother’s Day

Bruce Brown
By
amazon and best buy facebook portal mothers day deal from 750x500

Leading up to Mother’s Day, both AmazonBest Buy cut the price in half for the Facebook Portal smart display. This sale lasts until Mother’s Day, May 12.

Facebook optimized the Portal for video calls to mom (and anyone else) with A.I.-powered Smart Camera features. Smart Camera follows you as you move around the room during conversations so Mom can see you, unless you physically leave the room. The Smart Camera lens also widens automatically when more people are on a call in one location — the lens even accommodates more people joining after the call starts without required intervention.

Facebook addresses privacy concerns by encrypting all calls on the Portal. You can disable both the camera and the integrated microphone with a single finger tap, and an included physical camera cover prevents accidental or intrusive viewing. When Facebook launched the Portal and the larger Portal+ model, which is not on sale despite earlier speculation, the social media company promised that Facebook does not listen to, view, or save Portal video call content.

You aren’t limited to calling others who own a Facebook Portal because the device also supports Facebook’s Messenger app for calls with two to six people.

The Portal has Amazon Alexa built in so you can use the smart display in conjunction with other Alexa smart speakers and displays. If the Portal is your only Alexa device, it can serve as a smart home control center to manage Alexa-compatible lights, cameras, smart plugs, security systems, and more. You can also address Alexa on the Portal to ask questions, shop, check your schedule, listen to music, and run any of the hundreds of thousands of available Alexa Skills.

If the only use you or mom have for the Portal is video calls, the rest of the time the SuperFrame photo feature can serve as a digital display for your Facebook photos and video clips.

Amazon and Best Buy both reduced the price of the Facebook Portal by $100. Amazon lists the regular price at $199, and the sale price is $99 with free one-day shipping for Prime members. Best Buy’s regular Portal price is $200, and the sale Price is $100, with free two-day shipping. If you’ve been considering buying a Facebook portal for yourself or your mom or anyone else, this half-price sale is an excellent opportunity.

