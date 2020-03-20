Amazon offers rare discount on latest Apple Watch (Series 5)

Discounts on Apple products are rare, especially on the company’s newest products. While we’ve seen a few good deals on the Apple Watch Series 5, none have been as good as the one that Amazon is currently running on the smaller 40mm model.

Normally $399, the 40mm Series 5 is just $360 for the sale — a savings of $39. The sale even extends to its watch and AppleCare bundle as well, which you can pick up for just $439.

By looks alone, you wouldn’t notice anything different about the Series 5 from its predecessors, as it still sports the same square-faced design and digital crown and touchscreen navigation system. This particular model is made of aluminum, however more expensive models offer titanium, stainless steel, and ceramic options.

The most significant difference between Series 5 and prior models is the always-on display. For owners of previous models, this means you’ll no longer need to raise your wrist to activate the display: It will always show the time on the screen. That always-on functionality doesn’t affect battery life at all. Apple tweaked how the watch works, allowing it to offer the same day and a half battery life of the previous model.

Workouts are made simpler as the watch automatically detects workouts and will show you the metrics you need, which include tracking for a range of sports, including swimming and biking, and more unusual activities like yoga and elliptical training. Other fitness functionality includes step and calorie counting, hourly movement, VO2 max data, reminders to stand during your waking hours. We think it’s the perfect fitness companion.

Other features include an internal compass and much larger storage capacity. The Apple Watch Series 5 also sports Apple’s newest S5 processor, making it even more speedy than the already-capable Series 4. While maybe not enough for owners of the previous generation to upgrade, we think those new to Apple Watch and those still using some of the first Apple Watch models should upgrade.

If the 40mm watch is not large enough for you, Amazon is also offering the 44mm watch cheaper than what Apple’s selling it for, although the discount isn’t as good. Normally $429, Amazon’s selling the 44mm model for just $415, a savings of $14.

