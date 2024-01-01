Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Apple Watch Series 9 was released in September 2023 and received mostly positive reviews. It has several new features over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8 — including a brighter display, a new S9 processor, carbon neutrality, and more.

But you might ask yourself whether the wearable device has a charging block (power adapter) in the box. In a world where most smartphones don’t come with a charger, does the Apple Watch Series 9 come with one?

Does the Apple Watch Series 9 come with a charger?

The simple answer is “no.” None of the current models of Apple Watch come with a charger, including the Apple Watch Series 9.

This is not a new development, as Apple has stopped including chargers with its watches since the Apple Watch Series 6 release in 2020. Although recent models come with an Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable, they do not include a charging block to plug that cable into.

It’s interesting to note that Apple Watches (and iPhones) used to come with a charging brick. However, when Apple launched the iPhone 12 series and Apple Watch Series 6, it announced that the company would no longer include a power adapter, citing reduced packaging as the reason for the change.

Best charging adapters for the Apple Watch Series 9

Your existing USB-C charging block can be used with the charging cable included in the Apple Watch Series 9 package. If you don’t own one, you can find many excellent options in the market.

Apple’s 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is a portable and convenient charging solution compatible with many Apple devices that support USB-C charging, including the MacBook Air and most iPad models. It features two USB-C ports that allow you to charge two devices simultaneously, making it a perfect solution for anyone who needs to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

With a 35W power output, this adapter provides fast and efficient charging for Apple devices. The adapter is designed with safety in mind and is certified to meet Apple’s rigorous safety standards. This protects your devices from overcharging, overheating, and short circuits.

You can also use this adapter with an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Overall, the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is a reliable and safe charging option that makes it easy to keep all your Apple devices charged and ready to perform.

If you’re looking for a reasonably priced yet trustworthy option to charge your USB-C-enabled device, consider the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter. This power adapter is not only budget-friendly but is also compatible with a wide range of devices, making it an excellent choice for individuals who own multiple Apple devices.

One of the best features of this power adapter is its compact design, which makes it easy to carry with you wherever you go. Whether traveling or commuting, you can always have a reliable charging source for your USB-C-enabled device.

If you’re looking for a way to charge your Apple Watch Series 9, iPhone, and AirPods all at once, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is a great choice. The charging stand offers 15W MagSafe charging for your iPhone and fast charging for your compatible Apple Watch and AirPods.

The charging stand is available in black and white and has an attractive design. However, it’s worth noting that it’s a bit pricey compared to similar devices.

We have other recommendations for the best iPhone chargers. Most of these will also work with your Apple Watch Series 9.

