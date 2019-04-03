Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops prices on TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system, smart plugs for just one day

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon has dropped prices for one day on a TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system and Alexa- and Google Home-compatible smart home plugs and light switches. The TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi system and TP-Link’s Kasa Smart plugs and switches are infrastructure products that help you control your smart home with Alexa or Google Home voice commands.

These five Daily Deals will be gone tomorrow, but with fast action, you can save up to $55.

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $55 off

amazon deals tp link mesh wi fi and alexa plugs switches deco whole home wifi system echo dot 3rd gen 500x332
The TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System bundled with a third-generation Echo Dot is all you need to set up a smart home of up to 4,500 square feet. The Echo Dot enables Alexa voice commands, and the 3-piece mesh system ensures all areas of your house have strong wireless network coverage. The mesh units work together under a single network name and TP-Link’s adaptive routing algorithms automatically provide the best performance to each wireless device you configure.

Normally priced at $225, the TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System and Echo Dot bundle is just $170 with this Daily Deal. Whether you want to start your smart home setup with a strong wireless network base or upgrade an existing smart home system, this bundle is an attractive buy.

Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini by TP-Link – Smart Plug – 2-pack — $17 off

amazon deals tp link mesh wi fi and alexa plugs switches kasa smart wifi plug mini by 2 pack
Smart homes thrive on smart plugs because they let you control any light, small appliance, or device you plug in. The Smart WiFi Plug Mini from TP-Link’s Kasa brand connects to your home Wi-Fi network. The Kasa plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana smart speakers for hands-free voice control.

Usually $45, the 2-pack Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini is just $28 for this one-day sale. You can never have too many smart plugs, so take advantage of this deal.

Kasa Smart Plug, 2-Outlets by TP-Link — $11 off

amazon deals tp link mesh wi fi and alexa plugs switches kasa smart plug 2 outlets by
The 2-Outlet Kasa Smart Plug has a power outlet on each side so that it can replace two regular smart plugs. The greatest advantage of this plug is it uses only one household wall outlet and is small enough that it doesn’t block access to the second outlet. Like the Kasa Smart Mini plugs above, the 2-Outlet Smart Plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana.

Regularly priced $35, the Kasa Smart Plug, 2-Outlets is now just $24 for a short time.

Kasa Smart Light Switch, Dimmer by TP-Link — $10 off

amazon deals tp link mesh wi fi and alexa plugs switches kasa smart light switch dimmer by
The Kasa Smart Light dimmer switch replaces a conventional one-pole light switch, meaning you can’t use it with 3-way switches used when more than one wall switch can turn on ceiling lights. With this switch, you can control lights, fans, or anything else you would normally turn on and off with a wall switch, such as automated curtains or gas fireplaces. You can control the switch with Kasa’s smartphone app remotely or with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Microsoft Cortana.

Ordinarily $45, the Kasa Smart Light Switch, Dimmer is just $35 today. If you’ve been considering adding one or more wall switches to your smart home setup, this is an excellent opportunity.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, 3-Way Kit by TP-Link — $20 off

amazon deals tp link mesh wi fi and alexa plugs switches kasa smart light switch 3 way kit by
If you want to add smart wall switches to your home to work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Microsoft Cortana but have been stymied by conventional switches, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch 3-Way Kit by TP-Link is the answer. The package includes two wall switch units that work together to control the same lights. According to TP-Link, the Kasa smartphone app walks you through the installation step-by-step. Like other Kasa Smart plugs and switches, the 3-Way Kit switches also can be controlled remotely with the Kasa app.

Instead of the usual $60 price, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, 3-Way Kit is just $40 for this Daily Deal. If you want a 3-way switch setup at a great price, now’s the time to click the buy button.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 6 best blackout curtains to banish excess sunlight and preserve heat
Up Next

How to connect your Xbox 360 controller to a PC quickly and easily
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals dell
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
popular instant pot lowest price amazon duo
Deals

Amazon drops price on this uber-popular Instant Pot, cheapest since Black Friday

Instant Pots are built to make fixing up your meals conveniently faster. If you head over to Amazon right now, you'll find it discounted by over 30 percent. Don't wait to take advantage of this sweet deal.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in April 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Udemy PhotoShop courses
Deals

Learn how to PhotoShop like a pro with a $12 online course from Udemy

Whether you’re into graphic design as a hobby, you’re a photographer, you’re an aspiring graphic designer, or you want to learn 2D game development, these $12 Udemy online courses teach you everything you need to know to become a…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best iphone deals
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for April 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon white noise machine sale today marpac featured
Deals

Amazon drops prices on white-noise sound machines, today only

We all know sleeping enough is important for our health and wellness but staying in a deep slumber can be difficult. If you're looking for a great deal on a white-noise sound machine, Amazon is discounting up to 30 percent off, but this…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Fitbit Samsung activity tracker deals
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Samsung Gear Fit and Fitbit Alta activity trackers

Spring is here, and many of us are eager to head outside. Whether you’re doing so for fun or fitness, an activity tracker can help you get the most out of your adventures and workouts, and Amazon has just cut prices on a few of the best…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The 6 best blackout curtains to banish excess sunlight and preserve heat

Whether you're a fussy sleeper, work odd hours, or are just sensitive to light, a set of blackout curtains can help. Along with allowing you to enjoy better rest, light-blocking curtains can insulate your home, saving you cash.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best wireless routers tp link ac
Computing

Save 44 percent on the powerful TP-Link AC5400 router on Amazon

If you're seeking a deal on a router that can help you get the most out of your internet speeds, look no further. Amazon is running an offer where you can grab the TP-Link AC5400 wireless router for $168 off its usual price
Posted By Arif Bacchus
sega genesis mini pre-order
Deals

The Sega Genesis Mini is finally coming, and you can pre-order it now

The Sega Genesis Mini is officially coming this year. Packed with two controllers and 40 games, this retro console will have you reliving the 16-bit glory days of the console wars, and it's now finally available for pre-order.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cosori air fryers amazon deal fryer 5 8
Deals

Amazon drops prices on air fryers for guilt-free fried foods

Cooking with an air fryer has become wildly popular thanks to its ability to fry foods using little to no oil. Right now, Amazon is discounting two Cosori Air Fryers for up to 20 percent off.
Posted By Jenifer Calle