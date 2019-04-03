Share

Amazon has dropped prices for one day on a TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system and Alexa- and Google Home-compatible smart home plugs and light switches. The TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi system and TP-Link’s Kasa Smart plugs and switches are infrastructure products that help you control your smart home with Alexa or Google Home voice commands.

These five Daily Deals will be gone tomorrow, but with fast action, you can save up to $55.

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $55 off



The TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System bundled with a third-generation Echo Dot is all you need to set up a smart home of up to 4,500 square feet. The Echo Dot enables Alexa voice commands, and the 3-piece mesh system ensures all areas of your house have strong wireless network coverage. The mesh units work together under a single network name and TP-Link’s adaptive routing algorithms automatically provide the best performance to each wireless device you configure.

Normally priced at $225, the TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System and Echo Dot bundle is just $170 with this Daily Deal. Whether you want to start your smart home setup with a strong wireless network base or upgrade an existing smart home system, this bundle is an attractive buy.

Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini by TP-Link – Smart Plug – 2-pack — $17 off



Smart homes thrive on smart plugs because they let you control any light, small appliance, or device you plug in. The Smart WiFi Plug Mini from TP-Link’s Kasa brand connects to your home Wi-Fi network. The Kasa plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana smart speakers for hands-free voice control.

Usually $45, the 2-pack Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini is just $28 for this one-day sale. You can never have too many smart plugs, so take advantage of this deal.

Kasa Smart Plug, 2-Outlets by TP-Link — $11 off



The 2-Outlet Kasa Smart Plug has a power outlet on each side so that it can replace two regular smart plugs. The greatest advantage of this plug is it uses only one household wall outlet and is small enough that it doesn’t block access to the second outlet. Like the Kasa Smart Mini plugs above, the 2-Outlet Smart Plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana.

Regularly priced $35, the Kasa Smart Plug, 2-Outlets is now just $24 for a short time.

Kasa Smart Light Switch, Dimmer by TP-Link — $10 off



The Kasa Smart Light dimmer switch replaces a conventional one-pole light switch, meaning you can’t use it with 3-way switches used when more than one wall switch can turn on ceiling lights. With this switch, you can control lights, fans, or anything else you would normally turn on and off with a wall switch, such as automated curtains or gas fireplaces. You can control the switch with Kasa’s smartphone app remotely or with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Microsoft Cortana.

Ordinarily $45, the Kasa Smart Light Switch, Dimmer is just $35 today. If you’ve been considering adding one or more wall switches to your smart home setup, this is an excellent opportunity.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, 3-Way Kit by TP-Link — $20 off



If you want to add smart wall switches to your home to work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Microsoft Cortana but have been stymied by conventional switches, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch 3-Way Kit by TP-Link is the answer. The package includes two wall switch units that work together to control the same lights. According to TP-Link, the Kasa smartphone app walks you through the installation step-by-step. Like other Kasa Smart plugs and switches, the 3-Way Kit switches also can be controlled remotely with the Kasa app.

Instead of the usual $60 price, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, 3-Way Kit is just $40 for this Daily Deal. If you want a 3-way switch setup at a great price, now’s the time to click the buy button.