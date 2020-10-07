Apple’s eighth-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina display is already part of early Prime Day deals, less than a month after its release. The popularity of tablets has grown over the years, so there will surely be many people looking for good iPad deals once Prime Day starts on October 13. You don’t have to wait to start taking advantage of Prime Day iPad deals though, as the latest iPad is already on sale for $299, for a $30 discount from its original price of $329.

The latest-generation iPad features a striking 10.2-inch Retina display with crisp colors and superb clarity, which is perfect for watching videos and browsing images. Apple promises 10 hours of battery life, but under light to moderate use, the tablet may last several days on a single charge.

The latest iPad, however, is not yet updated to the all-screen design that debuted with the first-generation iPad Pro and expanded to the fourth-generation iPad Air. That is not entirely a bad thing though, as Apple has perfected the structure of the tablet, while also keeping the Touch ID fingerprint sensor as a security option.

The eighth-generation iPad keeps its predecessor’s 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP selfie camera, which are serviceable but will not produce high-quality photos. Both versions are also capable of running iPadOS14, which introduces redesigned widgets, better search features, and improvements to many of Apple’s apps.

The major selling point of the eighth-generation iPad, however, is the upgrade to Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, which will allow you to take advantage of the tablet’s multitasking features as it enables better performance while multiple apps are open. While older iPads are prone to slowdowns, the new iPad breezes through the tasks without a hitch to ensure that you get your tasks done as quickly as possible.

The eighth-generation iPad may be considered an incremental upgrade to its predecessor, but the faster processor makes it a much more valuable tool for work, studies, and even leisure. The tablet already offers so much value at its original price of $329, but an early Prime Day deal slashes $30 off to bring it down to $299. For a device that only launched in September, the discount only adds to the many reasons why you should take advantage of the offer.

