Amazon Echo Dot is back to its Prime Day price … at Best Buy

Did you miss out on a sweet Amazon Echo Dot deal during the Prime Day sales? Don’t worry because Best Buy is here to save the day. Right now, you can buy the latest Amazon Echo Dot at Best Buy for just $20 saving you $30 off the usual price of $50. One of the best Amazon Echo deals you’ll find outside of Prime Day, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a smart speaker that is sure to enrich your home. Let’s take a look at why you need one in your life.

One of the best smart speakers around, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is a true delight to use. It’s small enough that you can fit it pretty much anywhere you want it to go. It can hide amongst your bookshelves, be placed next to your TV, or simply hang around your kitchen. Wherever you place it, you get crisp vocals and balanced bass with Alexa always keen to help out.

You can ask her to stream music from your favorite sources including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and many others. Whether you want to listen to music, audiobooks, or podcasts, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is ready to help out. Along with all that, you can ask Alexa trivia, get her to play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and control all your smart home accessories. It’s a great way of being in more control of everything to do with your life, from setting reminders to adjusting your thermostat. It’s also possible to use Alexa to call almost anyone hands-free with the ability to drop in on other rooms or announce to everyone in the house that something is happening like dinner. If you’re worried about security, you can always hit the microphone off button on the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) to keep things extra secure.

Normally priced at $50, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is down to just $20 at Best Buy right now. A great way to make your home smarter as well as more fun, you’ll soon wonder how you lived without it. Buy it now while it’s still on sale.

