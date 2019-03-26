Digital Trends
Deals

Before you buy an iPad, check out this $35 Fire Tablet deal on Amazon

Lucas Coll
By

In the world of tablet computers, the Apple iPad is still the king – it’s our favorite tablet, too – but even though the standard iPad is pretty affordable compared to other iOS hardware, Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablet lineup is hard to beat when it comes to sheer value. The Fire 7 and HD 8 tablets are especially great if you’re looking for a smaller ereader-sized device and don’t want to shell out $400 or more for the new iPad Mini 5.

Now, Prime members can score a Fire tablet for even less than usual: Amazon is offering shoppers with a Prime subscription some exclusive deals on the Fire family right now, letting you score one for as little as $35. If you’re shopping for a good cheap tablet for a kid you know or you just want to grab one for yourself, these Amazon Fire deals are just what the tech doctor ordered, especially if you use a lot of Amazon’s services (and if you’re a Prime member, you probably do).

Fire 7 Tablet – $35

Kindle Fire tablets deal

For a basic, no-nonsense tablet, the Fire 7 is an incredible value. It’s got a compact 7-inch IPS display, making it super portable, but it’s fully compatible with entertainment apps like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and Pandora (not to mention Amazon Prime Video and Music) so it’s great for enjoying entertainment on the go. Dual-band Wi-Fi also ensures smooth streaming and web browsing. The 8GB of internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB with a MicroSD card, as well.

At just $35 for Prime members ($15 off), the 8GB Fire 7 would be a fantastic device for a child or for anyone just looking for a cheap, no-frills tablet and ereader. Even if you don’t have Prime, the 7-inch Fire tablet is still a great value at its normal price of 50 bucks.

Fire HD 8 Tablet – $50

Amazon Fire HD 8 newsstand
Steven Winkelman/Digital Trends

A great “middle option” between the Fire 7 and Fire HD 10, and one that might be the best value of these three Prime deals, is the Fire HD 8. This member of the Fire tablet family features a few enhancements over the Fire 7, including an 8-inch high-definition display and 16GB of storage (expandable via the MicroSD card slot). The Fire HD 8 tablet works with all of your favorite streaming services, social apps, and more, and it comes with Amazon Alexa built right in.

A $30 Prime discount brings the 8-inch 16GB Fire tablet down to just $50 – the same as the regular price for the Fire 7 – making this another great cheap tablet for kids and adults alike who want a slightly larger (and high-definition) display and more storage.

Fire HD 10 Tablet – $100

Amazon Fire HD 10 review (2017) bottom left
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Fire HD 10 is the most full-featured Fire tablet and is the easy choice for those who want a larger, more traditionally sized device for streaming and light gaming. Its 10-inch Full HD display has over 2 million pixels with a resolution of 1,900 x 1,200, so it’s the best Fire tablet for enjoying visual entertainment from services like Netflix and HBO (among many others), while its Alexa capabilities allow for easy hands-free voice control.

Prime members can score the 10-inch Fire tablet with 32GB of internal storage for just $100 and enjoy a solid savings of $50. Even at its non-Prime price of $150, however, the Fire HD 10 is an unbeatable value.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, spring sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects
Corsair K70
Gaming

Save big on Corsair gaming headsets and a premium keyboard

From March 24 to 30, you can pick up one of two models of the great Corsair's Void Pro gaming headset on a sweet discount. One of Corsair's best mechanical keyboards is also on sale this week -- at a steep discount.
Posted By Steven Petite
test surface book 2 15 inch vs macbook pro 2016 hero 1200x9999
Computing

Amazon sale knocks $200 off the price of 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

If you always wanted to buy a MacBook Pro but found it a bit too expensive, now is your chance to save. A base version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is currently on sale at Amazon for $1,600.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
TCL6-series-2019
Home Theater

TCL drops the price of its 75-inch 6-Series 4K Roku TV to $1,500

March is a great time for TV deals, and we've got a whopper: TCL has taken $300 off the price of its superb 75-inch 6-Series 4K HDR Roku TV, making it $1,500. That's the lowest price ever on this affordable TV.
Posted By Simon Cohen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
Deals

The excellent Apple iPad gets even deeper price cuts on Amazon

The humble iPad from 2018 is still one of the best tablets around -- and a solid choice for most people. Amazon has seen some great price drops for these tablets recently, and now you can own an iPad for even less than before.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Computing

Apple’s 4K 21.5-inch iMac is now $200 off if you pre-order it

Apple's new iMacs are now available and if you pre-order one from B&H you can get the midrange version for $200. That's a near 20-percent saving on one of the most competitive configurations.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Newegg slashes prices on PS4 accessories and AAA games like Anthem

Newegg is currently offering big savings on a number of games for PS4 and Xbox One, including Anthem, Metro Exodus, The Division 2, and Kingdom Hearts 3. Accessories including headsets are also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

Get a new 2018 Apple MacBook Air for $1,000 with Amazon’s latest sale

Online retailer Amazon is currently running a discount on select models of the MacBook Air 2018. You can bring one home starting at $1,000, a full $200 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for March 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for March 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Ben-Q EX3501R monitor
Deals

These big, beautiful BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on Amazon right now

All gamers know that a good monitor is just as important as PC hardware to fully enjoy what today's games have to offer. BenQ makes some of the best (including some of our favorites), and three top-rated BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
discounted simplisafe security system with free camera 09
Deals

Get a free camera and 15% off a SimpliSafe outdoor Security System

Buy a SimpliSafe home security system to get a 15-percent discount and a free security camera. The sale runs through the end of this week. Buy a SimpliSafe system, try it for 60 days, and if not happy, return it with prepaid shipping for a…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 1
Home Theater

Need true wireless earbuds? Apple’s last-gen AirPods are discounted on Amazon

Just as anticipated, Apple's last-generation AirPods, which feature much of the same technology as the recently announced model, are getting discounted on Amazon. If you've been looking for a pair, now is the time to buy.
Posted By Parker Hall