Before you buy an iPad, check out this $35 Fire Tablet deal on Amazon

In the world of tablet computers, the Apple iPad is still the king – it’s our favorite tablet, too – but even though the standard iPad is pretty affordable compared to other iOS hardware, Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablet lineup is hard to beat when it comes to sheer value. The Fire 7 and HD 8 tablets are especially great if you’re looking for a smaller ereader-sized device and don’t want to shell out $400 or more for the new iPad Mini 5.

Now, Prime members can score a Fire tablet for even less than usual: Amazon is offering shoppers with a Prime subscription some exclusive deals on the Fire family right now, letting you score one for as little as $35. If you’re shopping for a good cheap tablet for a kid you know or you just want to grab one for yourself, these Amazon Fire deals are just what the tech doctor ordered, especially if you use a lot of Amazon’s services (and if you’re a Prime member, you probably do).

Fire 7 Tablet – $35

For a basic, no-nonsense tablet, the Fire 7 is an incredible value. It’s got a compact 7-inch IPS display, making it super portable, but it’s fully compatible with entertainment apps like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and Pandora (not to mention Amazon Prime Video and Music) so it’s great for enjoying entertainment on the go. Dual-band Wi-Fi also ensures smooth streaming and web browsing. The 8GB of internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB with a MicroSD card, as well.

At just $35 for Prime members ($15 off), the 8GB Fire 7 would be a fantastic device for a child or for anyone just looking for a cheap, no-frills tablet and ereader. Even if you don’t have Prime, the 7-inch Fire tablet is still a great value at its normal price of 50 bucks.

Fire HD 8 Tablet – $50

A great “middle option” between the Fire 7 and Fire HD 10, and one that might be the best value of these three Prime deals, is the Fire HD 8. This member of the Fire tablet family features a few enhancements over the Fire 7, including an 8-inch high-definition display and 16GB of storage (expandable via the MicroSD card slot). The Fire HD 8 tablet works with all of your favorite streaming services, social apps, and more, and it comes with Amazon Alexa built right in.

A $30 Prime discount brings the 8-inch 16GB Fire tablet down to just $50 – the same as the regular price for the Fire 7 – making this another great cheap tablet for kids and adults alike who want a slightly larger (and high-definition) display and more storage.

Fire HD 10 Tablet – $100

The Fire HD 10 is the most full-featured Fire tablet and is the easy choice for those who want a larger, more traditionally sized device for streaming and light gaming. Its 10-inch Full HD display has over 2 million pixels with a resolution of 1,900 x 1,200, so it’s the best Fire tablet for enjoying visual entertainment from services like Netflix and HBO (among many others), while its Alexa capabilities allow for easy hands-free voice control.

Prime members can score the 10-inch Fire tablet with 32GB of internal storage for just $100 and enjoy a solid savings of $50. Even at its non-Prime price of $150, however, the Fire HD 10 is an unbeatable value.

