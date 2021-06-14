Which Apple iPad should you buy on Prime Day?

Thinking of buying an iPad if you can find some fantastic Prime Day deals? Good choice. Apple’s tablet has topped our best tablets list for a while, and the good thing is there is a wide choice of models available to suit most budgets. While good, this also presents the problem of knowing which one to buy, especially if the deal you’ve found is in danger of ending just as you find it.

The best thing to do is be prepared, and we’ve got some helpful advice on the best iPad to buy this Prime Day.

Choose the Apple iPad Air (2020)

Why the iPad Air (2020)? It’s the best value iPad you can buy at the moment, so if you can find some good Prime Day iPad deals to get it a bit cheaper, it’s an automatic win. The iPad Air takes much of what we really like about the iPad Pro, but doesn’t carry over the high price. It’s still a pricey tablet at $600, but it can be regularly found in deals for around $550. Keep this figure in mind on Prime Day and if you see it for this or less, it’s a great deal.

The tablet has a 10.9-inch screen which is beautiful to look at, the most recent Apple A14 Bionic chip for speed and gaming performance, a battery that lasts at least six hours under heavy use, and it’s compatible with Apple’s excellent Magic Keyboard. It operates using the latest iPadOS 14 software which is good for multi-tasking, work, and play, and because it’s a new iPad you’re guaranteed software updates for several years.

When you’re looking at deals for the iPad Air (2020), don’t be tempted just to settle for the cheapest model straight away. It only comes with 64GB of internal storage space, which can easily get filled up over time, and the iPad is a device you tend to keep for several years. Apple’s upgrade is a hefty $150 more and for that you get 256GB of internal storage. It’s something to consider if you plan to hold onto your new iPad.

The cheapest iPad, cheaper

If you want to buy a current iPad for the least amount of money possible, the 8th-generation iPad is the one you’ll end up with because it starts at $329. For this you don’t get the lovely slim bezels on the iPad Air (2020) or the monster power of the iPad Pro (2021), or FaceID unlocking either. Instead, it’s how most people picture the iPad — with bezels around the screen and a fingerprint sensor in a button on the front.

However, it’s still an iPad. The 10.2-inch screen is attractive and the bezels do make it easy to hold, it runs the latest iPadOS 14 software, supports the $99 Apple Pencil stylus, and the battery lasts for up to 10 hours with moderate use. Looked at it in this way, it’s good value for the product you get, but it only comes with 32GB of storage space and the next model up with 128GB storage is $429.

The 8th-generation iPad is a great budget option if you simply want to get an Apple tablet for general use, but if you really want to enjoy the iPad experience for many years, the iPad Air (2020) is the better choice. The 128GB version has been seen for around $380 in the past, and the 32GB for as little as $299, which gives you an idea of what prices to look out for on Prime Day.

The money no-object iPad Pro (2021)

Want the best iPad, money no object? The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) starts at $1,099, and that’s getting close to what you’d pay for a good Apple laptop, making it ripe for trying to get a deal before buying one. Don’t expect much action in this area just yet, because the new iPad Pro is barely a few months old, making big discounts unlikely.

However, because it’s so new, any discount will be welcome, and whatever price you end up paying, you’ll have a powerhouse of a tablet that’s easily one of the best tech purchases you’ll ever make. It’s astonishingly versatile, incredibly powerful with the latest Apple M1 processor inside, and equipped with a stunningly beautiful Liquid Retina XLR screen.

If you choose the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021), you don’t get the Liquid Retina XLR screen but make do with a Liquid Retina IPS screen. Don’t worry though, it’s still superb, and is the same as that’s fitted to the 2020 iPad Pro model. It’s cheaper than the 12.9-inch version at $800, and is definitely more portable, but if you’re getting it mostly for video and gaming, the 12.9-inch version is worth the extra cost.

Today’s best iPad deals

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, there are several fantastic iPad deals you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up the best below.

