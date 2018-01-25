Looking for a top-notch tablet? Check out the best Apple iPad deals for January

Although Android continues to dominate the smartphone market, Apple still reigns supreme in the kingdom of tablets. Steve Jobs launched the touchscreen tablet as we know it into mainstream consciousness, and in doing so, carved out a new niche that blurred the line between portable smart devices and computers.

The enduring and growing popularity of tablets is a testament to their portability and versatility, with companies like Samsung, Amazon, and Lenovo even jumping into the mix. These touchscreen devices are fantastic for entertainment, web browsing, and other daily tasks where a computer isn’t necessary, and your iPad can also be easily pressed into service as a lightweight workstation with a Bluetooth keyboard.

All techies (and especially Apple fanboys) know that iOS tech can cost you a pretty penny, but iPads are actually quite affordable in contrast to the iPhone and the rest of the Apple family. But why pay full price? We’ve already done the hard work for you, sniffing out the best up-to-date iPad deals for January 2018 and collecting them all right here:

iPad deals

Sometimes, you just can’t beat the original. The standard Apple iPad is the one that started it all, and although it’s been updated half a dozen times since its first release, the classic design is still hugely popular. The 9.7-inch iPad also remains our favorite all-around tablet, making it the one to get for most people.

The current seventh-generation 2017 iPad models boast a speedy 1.85 GHz dual-core ARMv8-A CPU and 2GB of RAM. Its 9.7-inch touch display has a crisp high-definition resolution of 2,048 x 1,536. It’s also considerably lighter and less bulky compared to its predecessors, coming in at around the same size as the original iPad Air. it comes loaded with the feature-rich OS 11 mobile operating system.

With a price tag of $329, the 9.7-inch iPad is competitively priced and not prohibitively expensive, but you can snag one for even less with these ongoing iPad deals:

$304 from Amazon

$329 from Apple

$299 from B&H

$279 from Ebay

iPad Pro deals

The Pro is the larger, beefier sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display. The second-generation Pro comes in two sizes: The new version with a 10.5-inch screen (replacing the older Pro, which was the same size as the standard iPad) and one with a 12.9-inch display.

Under the hood, both of the current-gen iPad Pro models run on a 2.39 GHz hexa-core processor and 4GB of RAM for snappy performance. The 10.5-inch Pro display has a sharp 2,224 x 1,668 HD resolution, while the 12.9-inch offers an increased 2,732 x 2,048 pixels of screen real estate. Both feature Apple’s stunning proprietary Retina display technology as well.

As the “upgrade model” in the Apple tablet lineup, the Pro is a bit pricier than the standard iPad with a starting price of $649, but you can forget about paying retail with these iPad Pro deals:

$600 from Amazon

$649 from Apple

$500 from Ebay

$599 from Walmart

iPad Air deals

Officially, the iPad Air line has been more or less rolled into the standard 9.7-inch iPad, as more efficient mobile technology has allowed Apple to make its tablets smaller and lighter than ever before. This has effectively made the iPad Air redundant, given that the seventh-generation iPad is as slim and light as the original Air.

Nonetheless, the iPad Air is still a fantastic tablet (earning a glowing 9 out of 10 rating in our hands-on review), and if you aren’t picky about having the latest gadgets, you can score some great deals on last-gen hardware. The Air has the same 9.7-inch display as the standard iPad, placing it in the “Goldilocks zone” of tablet sizes. It runs on Apple’s A8X 64-bit chip architecture with a 1.5 GHz tri-core CPU and 2GB of RAM — still very respectable specs for browsing, watching videos, light gaming, and work.

The second-generation iPad Air has been out for a couple years, so it’s a great time to snatch one up for cheap. Initially launched at $499, the iPad Air can now be yours for much less with these offers gleaned from online retailers:

$319 Refurbished

$292 from Walmart

$465 from Amazon

iPad Mini deals

True to its name, the iPad Mini is the junior sibling in Apple’s tablet family. There have been four iterations of the Mini, with the newest fourth-generation model coming in at a super-slight 6.1mm in thickness. It features a compact and vibrant 7.9-inch multi-ouch display that doesn’t sacrifice on picture quality, thanks to Retina technology and an HD resolution of 2,048 x 1,536.

The iPad Mini 4 runs on 64-bit A8 chip architecture, similar to that found inside the iPad Air, with a 1.5GHz dual-core CPU. This works together with 2GB of RAM and a PowerVR GX6450 graphics processor, giving the Mini more than enough juice for all of your apps, as well as for tasks like streaming videos and light gaming.

If the larger iPads are too bulky for your tastes, then the Mini is a great alternative choice as an on-the-go multi-tasking machine that won’t take up a ton of space in your bag. The iPad Mini 4 launched at $399, but – you guessed it – you can enjoy a deep discount on one with one of the offers below, or you can opt for one of the earlier models and save even more cash:

$279 Refurbished

$346 from Amazon

$348 from Ebay

$379 from B&H

Looking for more cool stuff? Check out our deals page, or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.