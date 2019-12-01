Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is half-off at just $25 for Cyber Monday

Amazon has discounted some of its finest cord-cutting hardware for Cyber Monday. This sees the Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale for $20 ($20 off), the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 ($25 off), the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $90 ($30 off), and the Amazon Fire TV Recast for $130 ($100 off). The deals aren’t restricted to Prime subscribers, either — they’re open to anyone and everyone. Hurry, though: There’s a limited stock available for each offer.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is the most basic bit of kit in Amazon’s cord-cutting arsenal. While it can do much the same as the higher-end Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, including one-click access to all the leading streaming services (think: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix), it’s missing out on one core feature: It can’t stream content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution. Rather, it maxes out at Full HD — even if the material is available in 4K Ultra HD.

As we said before, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is near-identical to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, with the main difference being that this streaming stick is capable of showcasing content in 4K Ultra HD, with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos also thrown into the mix. So if you own a 4K TV and want to watch the latest must-see show on Prime Video or Netflix in the highest resolution streamable, then look no further than the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Both come with an Alexa Voice Remote for voice-control.

Best viewed as a mixture of both an Amazon Echo and an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the Amazon Fire TV Cube offers the exact same feature set as the latter but with the added benefit of an integrated speaker and a set of far-field microphones that let you control the entire thing using nothing but your voice, without having to reach for, and speak into, a remote control. Want to watch a specific show? Just tell Alexa to find it, and she’ll take care of it.

Designed to be used in tandem with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a stand-alone HD antenna, the Amazon Fire TV Recast is for all intents and purposes a standard DVR, but with the added smarts that come bundled with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, including one-click access to all of the leading streaming services, as well as the option to stream content recorded on the box on a smartphone or tablet from anywhere in the world. Killer.

Amazon also reduced several Insignia Fire TV Edition and Toshiba Fire TV Edition HDTVs and 4K TVs to celebrate Cyber Monday:

32-inch Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 720p HDTV — $120 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) 32-inch Toshiba 32LF221U19 720p HDTV — $120 ($60 off)

— ($60 off) 39-inch Insignia NS-39DF510NA 1080p HDTV — $160 ($70 off)

— ($70 off) 43-inch Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 4K TV — $200 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) 43-inch Toshiba 43LF421U19 1080p HDTV — $200 ($80 off)

— ($80 off) 43-inch Toshiba 43LF621U19 4K TV — $230 ($70 off)

— ($70 off) 55-inch Insignia NS-55DF710NA19 4K TV — $280 ($150 off)

— ($150 off) 55-inch Toshiba 55LF711U20 4K TV — $300 ($150 off)

