Save $30 on the Amazon Halo Band for Prime Day

Amazon Halo Fitness Band
Amazon

Prime Day is finally here and with comes your best chance to save big this year with amazing Prime Day deals on everything from smart home appliances to wearables. Today only, Amazon has discounted their Amazon Halo Band, and you can save $30. It’s down to a stunning $70, a dramatic 30% drop from its regular price of $100. If you’ve been looking for a chance to track your fitness, health, and sleep, this could be it.

The Amazon Halo Band’s tagline, “More than a band—a membership” speaks volumes, as this health band gives wearers access to Amazon Halo, Amazon’s health and wellness membership that connects you with a new online world of betterment. If you’re looking to not only step up your steps, but gain access to new health and wellness insights, the Amazon Halo Band could be for you.

At its base, the Amazon Halo Band is a solid and affordable health and fitness tracker that can track your steps, as well as monitor your heart rate, as well as your sleep. But once you join Halo Band ($3.99 per month, after your first 6 months, which are free with purchase), you gain access to an entire world of workouts, and much more. For instance, you can monitor your body composition and fat percentage, a far more accurate measure of health than BMI. For sleep tracking, membership will allow you to monitor things like your sleep stages, and sleep temperature, and give you an overall sleep score. There’s even something called “tone analysis” that monitors how you speak and lets you know how you sound to others. And of course, it works with Alexa.

If you’re looking for a health band that’s going to help you move, and not just monitor what you’re already doing, the Amazon Halo Band has you covered. Membership gives you access to countless workouts from some of the best-known providers. You can join Halle Berry’s rē•spin, or checkout other programs from Orange Theory, Weightwatchers, Headspace, Lifesum and many more. Whatever your fitness goals, Amazon Halo Band is here for you.

We’ve never been so informed about our health and wellness and the Amazon Halo Band can bring you that knowledge, personally, whenever you wish. With amazon health and fitness tracking, as well as membership in an entire world of wellness, the Amazon Halo Band is your partner in health, and today you can save $30. Just for Prime Day, the Amazon Halo Band is down to $70, a 30% discount from its regular price of $100. It’s Prime Day, not “cheat day,” so don’t miss out!

More Prime Day Fitness Deals Available Now

Curious about what else is available in the world of fitness and wearables? There are tons more Prime Day deals to choose from, including Prime Day Fitbit deals, and other fitness options, below.

Runhit Men's Compression Shorts

$17 $23
These Runhit Men's Compression Shorts are the best choice when looking for spandex shorts meant for all types of sports with their elastic waistband, moisture-wicking material, and flatlock stitching.
Buy at Amazon

COOFANDY Men's Gym Workout Shorts Weightlifting Squatting Short

$17 $21
COOFANDY's stretchy and lightweight gym workout shorts with moisture-wicking and quick-dry technology provide maximum freedom during your workout, making them ideal for squatting and weightlifting.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well.
Buy at Best Buy

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch

$144 $180
Track your health and fitness progress with this stylish yet functional smartwatch. You can also keep tabs on text messages and incoming calls with the watch's smart notifications.
Buy at Amazon

Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical

$120 $200
Take a hands-off approach to your workouts with the Stamina InMotion E1000 elliptical. It's silent as the wind and incredibly portable, making it excellent for exercising anywhere you want.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Schwinn 430 Compact Elliptical Machine

$799 $999
Schwinn elliptical machine with 22 preset workout programs, 20 levels of resistance, and a high-speed, high-inertia drive system for smooth, quiet operation.
Buy at Amazon
