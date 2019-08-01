Deals

Amazon discounts 2019 MacBook Pros by up to $299 off, their lowest prices yet

Ed Oswald
By
MacBook Pro Apple press photo
Apple Newsroom/Apple Inc.

Considering purchasing a MacBook Pro? We’ve been watching various retailers discount the newest MacBook Pros, and Amazon’s sale prices on higher-end models have caught our eye. The retailer has sliced $299 off the 15-inch, 2.3GHz 8-core ninth-generation Intel Core i9 512GB model, bringing it to the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

Retailing for $2,799, Amazon is selling this model for just $2,499. Amazon’s sale is the most significant price cut we’ve seen on any of the new mid-2019 models so far. It’s also a price where we would recommend buying one if you’re in the market for a new back-to-school laptop.

We’re big fans of Apple’s Touch Bar, which makes your function keys useful again (it does take some getting used to at first, though). But several apps, including Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, and of course Apple’s native apps make great use of it.

The 16GB of RAM combined with Intel’s eight-core i9 2.3GHz processor gives this model desktop-level power in a laptop form. Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video memory should be more than sufficient for video and sound editing, graphic design, or gaming applications.

Its 512GB solid-state drive is quick and nimble, and plenty of storage space for most. Together with the processing power, these laptops are very fast. We’ve had hands-on experience with both Apple’s lower and higher-end MacBook Pros and can say from experience that there is a noticeable bump in performance.

Also, we are fans of the larger 15-inch screen over the smaller 13-inch (it’s our recommendation for power users), which seems a little too small at times. While picture quality on either is outstanding, unless you need portability, most will appreciate the extra screen space.

Of course, spending nearly $2,500 on a laptop isn’t in everybody’s budget. Apple does have some far cheaper laptops, which we recommend, but none are nearly as powerful. If you’re not brand loyal, we also suggest you look at our list of the best laptops for 2019, and if you’re budget-conscious, our list of the best laptops under $500.

Looking for more great deals, not only on Apple products but many other tech gadgets? Be sure to check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

