Dentists say brushing your teeth at least twice daily is key to keeping them, and your gums, healthy. Even when we do so, however, many of us are still missing hard-to-reach spots or aren’t brushing long enough, which leads to cavities, stains, and bad breath. Lucky for us, electric toothbrushes are a great solution for a better brushing experience, and the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control continues to be one of the best available.

If you’re looking to improve your oral hygiene and save a few dollars along the way, Amazon is offering this electric toothbrush for only $40.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in Oral Care Products. It is equipped with a pressure sensor, Brush Sync tracker, Quad Pacer, and Smart Timer. Normally $70, Amazon has cut down its price by 43%, saving you $30.

The Brush Sync tracker lets you know how long and how hard you’ve been using your brush head. A light on your handle and a short beep will let you know that it’s time for a brush head replacement. The Quad Pacer is responsible for telling you when you’ve spent the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while the Smart Timer tells you when you’ve brushed for the recommended 2 minutes. You can also use the easy-start program which gives you the option of a gradual increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

Brushing too hard? Not a problem for the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean. Its built-in pressure sensor will alert you if you need to ease off on the pressure. You can be sure that your brushing experience will be safe and gentle, whether you have braces, fillings, crowns, or veneers. The brush head features densely packed, high-quality bristles that are more efficient in removing plaque than a manual toothbrush. You can also easily reach the back of your mouth, thanks to its specially curved power tip.

There are many electric toothbrushes on the market for adults and children. If you still can’t decide on what to get, you should consider Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in the Oral Care Hygiene category: The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control. Order yours now for a discounted price of $40.

