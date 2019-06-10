Digital Trends
Deals

Need to reduce dentist visits? Philips’ Sonicare electric toothbrush is $30 off

Alan Francisco
By
amazon philips sonicare protectiveclean electric toothbrush deal

Dentists say brushing your teeth at least twice daily is key to keeping them, and your gums, healthy. Even when we do so, however, many of us are still missing hard-to-reach spots or aren’t brushing long enough, which leads to cavities, stains, and bad breath. Lucky for us, electric toothbrushes are a great solution for a better brushing experience, and the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control continues to be one of the best available.

If you’re looking to improve your oral hygiene and save a few dollars along the way, Amazon is offering this electric toothbrush for only $40.

 

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in Oral Care Products. It is equipped with a pressure sensor, Brush Sync tracker, Quad Pacer, and Smart Timer. Normally $70, Amazon has cut down its price by 43%, saving you $30.

The Brush Sync tracker lets you know how long and how hard you’ve been using your brush head. A light on your handle and a short beep will let you know that it’s time for a brush head replacement. The Quad Pacer is responsible for telling you when you’ve spent the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while the Smart Timer tells you when you’ve brushed for the recommended 2 minutes. You can also use the easy-start program which gives you the option of a gradual increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

Brushing too hard? Not a problem for the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean. Its built-in pressure sensor will alert you if you need to ease off on the pressure. You can be sure that your brushing experience will be safe and gentle, whether you have braces, fillings, crowns, or veneers. The brush head features densely packed, high-quality bristles that are more efficient in removing plaque than a manual toothbrush. You can also easily reach the back of your mouth, thanks to its specially curved power tip.

There are many electric toothbrushes on the market for adults and children. If you still can’t decide on what to get, you should consider Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in the Oral Care Hygiene category: The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control. Order yours now for a discounted price of $40.

Looking for other great stuff? Find more on our curated best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019
Up Next

Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date set, launches early for PS4
designer babies dad with baby by jozef polc
Deals

New dad? Here are some great Father’s Day tech deals on baby monitors and more

What to get a new father on Father's Day? It's not an easy answer. New families need a lot of baby things, but much of them might have already been bought for Mom. Still, we've been able to come up with some great Father's Day gifts, all of…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon splits price of logitech 4320 g430 featured image
Deals

Amazon cuts price of the Logitech G430 Gaming Headset by more than half off

Looking for a new gaming headset? You can get this Logitech G430 Gaming Headset for only 50% of its original price right now. Originally $80, you can now get it for only $40 on Amazon.
Posted By Alan Francisco
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on full range of Echo, Ring, Fire TV, and Blink devices

Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a range of categories. From outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers, Fire TV remotes, and tablets there are deals in most categories, though not for every product.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets floodlight camera motion activated hd security cam two way talk
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on home security systems and cameras for Father’s Day

Outdoor security cameras, video doorbells, home security systems, and smart door locks all add to a sense of security and protection. As we head toward Father's Day, Amazon slashed the prices on best-selling smart home security products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung sport and garmin smartwatch deals amazon fathers day featured
Deals

Amazon’s Father’s Day sale: Garmin and Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch deals

Father’s Day is less than two weeks away and if you’re on the lookout for a great gift, Samsung Gear Sport and Garmin Forerunner 235 are getting some pretty substantial discounts right now.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
LG C8
Deals

Best Father’s Day 4K TV deals: Vizio, Samsung, and LG get steep discounts

Want to give the gift of 4K this Father's Day? We've rounded up all of the best 4K TVs on sale right now and with prices starting as low as $230, there's bound to be something for everyone('s dad).
Posted By Josh Levenson
UFC 238 ESPN Plus PPV bundle
Deals

Sign up for ESPN+ and get 50% off UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes pay-per-view

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes is lighting up Chicago this Saturday, with the main card airing exclusively on ESPN Plus. If you haven't yet signed up for ESPN Plus, then new members can join now and take $30 off of the PPV ticket price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem. Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
garmin forerunner 935 fenix 5 1
Deals

Amazon’s Father’s Day sale cuts $150 off Garmin’s Fenix 5X Sapphire smartwatch

There are great fitness smartwatch deals across the web ahead of Father's Day, especially on some of the high-end models like the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire. For fitness junky Dads, Garmin's top of the line smartwatch is a great choice.
Posted By Ed Oswald
UFC 238 Cejudo vs Moraes
Deals

UFC 238: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes picks and fight predictions

UFC 238 is coming this Saturday, with a long-awaited bout between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes -- some of the best talent that the UFC roster has to offer -- for the bantamweight title. Read on to see are our picks for the main fights.
Posted By Lucas Coll
watch ufc 238 cejudo vs moraes with espn henry
Deals

UFC 238: How to watch Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes PPV with ESPN+

Today, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to UFC 238. Henry Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon fathers day sale on blink and ring security
Deals

Amazon Father’s Day sale: Blink and Ring security camera systems get price cuts

Father's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, and Blink devices for the occasion. Blink and Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll