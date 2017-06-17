Keep it simple with affordable tech accessories from AmazonBasics

From its lineup of Kindle ebook readers and tablets to the latest Alexa-powered smart home hubs, Amazon has released some excellent high-end electronics onto the market in recent years. In the shadow of these is the company’s often-overlooked AmazonBasics line of tech accessories, which offers a lot of value for money when it comes to no-nonsense, daily-use gadgets.

If some of the tech around your home or office is running ragged and needs replacing, don’t head out to the store just yet: We’ve rounded up six of our favorite low-cost items, including a waterproof Bluetooth speaker and all-new gaming headset, that are available from AmazonBasics right now.

Shockproof and waterproof Bluetooth mini speaker Summer is a great time to take your party outdoors, but a standard Bluetooth speaker might be too fragile to use in environments where it can get exposed to dirt, water, or general wear and tear. This little shockproof and waterproof Bluetooth speaker from AmazonBasics is just the ticket, and it’s super affordable at only $19. This miniature wireless speaker boasts an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water, and its carabiner makes it easy to hang it up or clip it onto your gear. It would also make for a perfect shower speaker. Amazon

Universal electronics travel case In this day and age it’s not unusual to be juggling several different gadgets when you’re on the go, especially if you’re traveling. A good electronics bag is a must for keeping your precious tech safe and organizes, and at just $9, this clamshell case from AmazonBasics fits the bill perfectly. Its space-efficient interior features one large stretchable mesh pocket which provides plenty of space for larger items such as smartphones, while four smaller pouches offer space for things like memory cards, spare batteries, or a compact digital camera. Most importantly, the rugged molded plastic exterior keeps the stuff inside safe and sound. Amazon

Gaming headset for Xbox One, PS4, and PC There are myriad gaming headsets available today, and many of them are quite expensive. AmazonBasics is giving other makers a run for their money, however, with its new multiplatform headset for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Now available for pre-order for just $23, these high-value headphones feature an attractive black plastic design with green or blue accents, comfortable padded earcups, and a built-in microphone, which can fold up and out of the way when not in use. The headset uses a standard 3.5mm audio jack for wide compatibility, and features convenient in-line mic and volume controls as well. Amazon

Laptop and tablet shoulder bag If you need something bigger than a clamshell case to carry all your gear, then this AmazonBasics shoulder bag is a well-made and highly affordable option at just $15 for the 15.6-inch model. Unlike many basic carrying cases, this one offers three separate compartments for storing a laptop, tablet, books, and other larger items, along with plenty of internal pockets for organizing smaller things like your phone. The AmazonBasics bag includes a padded shoulder strap and is available in five different sizes to fit a wide variety of netbooks, laptops, and tablets. Amazon