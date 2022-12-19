 Skip to main content
Walmart dropped the price of this popular robot vacuum to under $100

Aaron Mamiit
By
Roomba deals aren’t the only way to save money on a new robot vacuum. If you’re willing to stray from the Roomba name, you’ll find a ton of fantastic options. Here’s one of the most popular choices outside of the iRobot-owned brand — Anker’s Eufy 25C robot vacuum, which you can get for just $96 from Walmart due to a $154 discount that more than halves its original price of $250. More than 500 shoppers purchased the cleaning device over the past 24 hours, which means there’s no assurance that stocks will still be available tomorrow. Finalize your purchase now if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

Why you should buy the Eufy 25C robot vacuum

Anker’s Eufy brand is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums with products like the Eufy RoboVac G30 and Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim, and it’s got another dependable device in the Eufy 25C. With 1,500 Pa of suction and a triple-brush cleaning system, the robot vacuum will have no trouble picking up dirt and debris from all kinds of surfaces, including carpets and hard floors. It can clean for up to 100 minutes from a full charge, and once it’s done or when its battery is running low, it automatically goes back to its base to recharge.

Eufy appears as one of the best brands in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum due to its budget-friendly devices and easy-to-use app. You can use the app to give commands to the Eufy 25C, though you can also use its touch controls or a digital assistant-powered speaker. The robot vacuum also features drop-sensing technology so that it won’t fall down the stairs and ledges, a slim profile that will let it move and clean beneath furniture and appliances, and a quiet motor that won’t disturb your family while it works.

Walmart’s $154 price cut for Anker’s Eufy 25C is one of the best robot vacuum deals that you can shop right now. The discount slashes the smart home device’s price to just $96 from $250. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer though, so if you want to get the Anker’s Eufy 25C robot vacuum for less than half its original price, and have it delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

