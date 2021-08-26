  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This portable monitor is more than half off at Newegg – save $115

By
The AOC I1601C portable monitor with a cityscape image on its 15.6-inch screen.

When you’re looking for desktop monitor deals, you should keep in mind that there are portable monitors that will come in handy in certain situations, such as when the device that you purchased from among the available laptop deals has a screen that’s too small. If you think you need one, today’s Newegg deals include a $115 discount on the AOC I1601C portable monitor, bringing its price down to $100, which is less than half its original price of $215.

The AOC I1601C portable monitor features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, for a bright and colorful screen that you can link to your devices through a USB-C connection. It’s not bulky or heavy to carry around, as the portable monitor is just 8.5 millimeters thick and weights 800 grams. You’ll barely notice that you have it with you, but it will always be ready whenever you need it.

When you purchase the AOC I1601C portable monitor, you also get a smart cover that protects the screen from potential damage. When you’re using the display, the smart cover functions as a screen holder that locks it into place in either portrait or landscape mode, so you have flexibility on how you want to use the portable monitor.

For a portable monitor that will make sure you stay productive, entertained, or both while you’re on the go, the AOC I1601C is highly recommended, especially with Newegg’s discount. You can purchase the portable monitor at less than half its original price of $215, as Newegg is offering it with a $115 price cut that brings it down to just $100. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, so if you think the AOC I1601C portable monitor will be a valuable addition to your arsenal of devices, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More desktop monitor deals

Newegg’s offer for the AOC I1601C is tempting if you need a portable monitor, but if you want to purchase a traditional desktop monitor, there’s no shortage of discounts on those from a range of retailers. To help you see what else is out there, we’ve gathered some of the best desktop monitor deals that you can shop right now.

LG 49WL95C-WE 49-inch Curved UltraWide WQHD 2K Monitor

$1,297 $1,500
Transform any computer setup into a private home theater with the enormous LG 49-inch panoramic monitor that makes every activity a cinematic experience worthy of the director's seat.
Buy at Newegg

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$300 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$375 $600
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$320 $540
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell
4K Ultra HD

Samsung UJ59 32-Inch 4K FreeSync Monitor

$367 $390
With a 4K resolution and AMD FreeSync technology, this 32-inch UHD display from Samsung boasts some of the best features that modern monitors have to offer (and at a great price).
Buy at Best Buy

MSI Modern MD241PW 24-Inch 1080p IPS Monitor

$150 $170
No self-respecting professional workspace is complete without a top-tier no-frills monitor. This 24-inch MSI display is exactly that, boasting great Full HD picture quality at a great price.
Buy at Newegg
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy is practically handing out the Microsoft Surface Laptop today

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go collection, with three laptops displaying landscapes on their screens.

Google chooses Samsung over Qualcomm to make the Pixel 6 5G modem

Google Pixel 6 colors.

Park Beyond will let players shoot roller coaster cars out of cannons

Guests walk around an amusement park in Park Beyond

The iPhone 13’s Face ID will work with your face mask, leaker says

The iPhone X notch housing the Face ID array.

It’s not too late for back-to-school laptop deals at Dell

New 2020 Dell Inspiron 15 1500 Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad price down 22% during this Staples sale

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 on Table

Amazon slashes the price of Beats Solo 3 and Powerbeats Pro headphones

Various colors of the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.

How to fix the ‘you are not currently using a display attached to an Nvidia GPU’ error

nvidia rtx 3080 ti review 3

Best cheap grill deals for August 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for August 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for August 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

How to check your laptop battery health

A battery partially removed from a laptop.

How to speed up Windows

A Dell XPS laptop sitting on a table.