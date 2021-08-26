This portable monitor is more than half off at Newegg – save $115

When you’re looking for desktop monitor deals, you should keep in mind that there are portable monitors that will come in handy in certain situations, such as when the device that you purchased from among the available laptop deals has a screen that’s too small. If you think you need one, today’s Newegg deals include a $115 discount on the AOC I1601C portable monitor, bringing its price down to $100, which is less than half its original price of $215.

The AOC I1601C portable monitor features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, for a bright and colorful screen that you can link to your devices through a USB-C connection. It’s not bulky or heavy to carry around, as the portable monitor is just 8.5 millimeters thick and weights 800 grams. You’ll barely notice that you have it with you, but it will always be ready whenever you need it.

When you purchase the AOC I1601C portable monitor, you also get a smart cover that protects the screen from potential damage. When you’re using the display, the smart cover functions as a screen holder that locks it into place in either portrait or landscape mode, so you have flexibility on how you want to use the portable monitor.

For a portable monitor that will make sure you stay productive, entertained, or both while you’re on the go, the AOC I1601C is highly recommended, especially with Newegg’s discount. You can purchase the portable monitor at less than half its original price of $215, as Newegg is offering it with a $115 price cut that brings it down to just $100. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, so if you think the AOC I1601C portable monitor will be a valuable addition to your arsenal of devices, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

