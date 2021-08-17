  1. Deals
2020 iMac and MacBook Air are both $100 off right now

By

Late summer, when people are looking at back-to-school student laptop deals, can be the best time to take advantage of Apple deals, like these iMac deals and MacBook deals. It’s rare that we see top-tier Apple products on sale, which is why you should take note of this 13-inch MacBook Air (2020) for $99 off, as well as this iMac with Retina 5K Display (2020) for $100 off. These are some of the best Apple computers we saw in 2020; don’t miss out on this chance to save big.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (2020) — $900, was $999

If you’re looking for a super portable laptop, that’s light as air (sorry) and hyper-functional, the 2020 MacBook Air could be for you. It’s sleek, lightweight, and easily portable; and this laptop is built to impress, with a high-resolution Retina display, 8 GB of memory, and up to 18 hours of battery life. But in terms of performance, the real upgrade here is in the Apple-designed M1 chip, supported by 256 SSD storage that will load super quickly — and permit graphics that can move at ultra fast speeds. It promises to work well with all your apps, no matter what their provenance, from Adobe Creative Cloud, to Microsoft 365, to Google Drive. And for this MacBook Air, Apple has developed a cooling system that doesn’t use any fans — so you get top performance with none of the noise. Add to this advanced security measures, HD camera for video chats, touch ID, and two ThunderBolt 3 ports on the sides — and you have one impressive little laptop, for less.

Apple 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K Display (2020) — $1,699, was $1,799

Apple 27-inch iMac 2020

It’s hard to find a better-looking desktop that can compete with this iMac’s storage, killer graphics, and overall performance (not to mention its speakers and webcam, which are some of the best we’ve seen). This iMac has a big, beautiful, 27-inch Retina display with a total resolution of 5120 x 2880, for 5K quality with a 16:9 aspect ratio. There’s also a 1080p FaceTime camera and a studio-quality three-mic array, so that all your video calls, classes, and meetings will come through with incredible clarity. Under the hood, there’s killer processing power, too, namely a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card. The result is an iMac that can handle the most demanding tasks, including the newest games, the highest quality video, and music and image editing. This iMac allows you to configure it with up to 8TB of SSD storage, which gives you not only more creative potential than the competition, but gives you a workhorse computer, as well. There’s very little this iMac can’t do.

More Apple deals

Want to see what other Apple products are on sale? Browse our roundup of the best Apple deals, below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
Free $10 Target gift card

$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Target eGift Card

$100
Score a $10 Target gift card with the purchase of a $100 Apple gift card. The Apple gift card is good for everything from Apple Store purchases to the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, and more.
Buy at Target

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone and AirPods

$34 $39
Effortlessly juice up your iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) with the official MagSafe charging pad from Apple. Compatible with the iPhone 8 and later models.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$500 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon

Apple iMac 2021 (24-Inch, M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,249 $1,299
The new iMac is here, sporting a super-sleek slimmed-down design along with Apple's amazing new M1 CPU.
Buy at Amazon
