The latest MacBook Pro is $200 off for Amazon Cyber Monday today

The best Cyber Monday deals have arrived, but retailers like Amazon have been releasing early Cyber Monday discounts on all of your favorite and wishlist gadgets all weekend. In fact, if you’re an Apple product fan and in need of a new laptop, Amazon has a great deal for you. Interested customers can now get the latest addition to Apple’s MacBook line, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, at a $200 discount. This discount knocks the price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro down from $2,399 to just $2,199.

This particular deal from Amazon gets you a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch Retina display, a six-core ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. The display is LED-backlit and has a 3,072 x 1,920 resolution. This MacBook Pro also features the Touch Bar, Touch ID, a six-speaker sound system, and a long-awaited updated keyboard known as the Magic Keyboard. The new keyboard features a scissor mechanism, an escape key, and is expected to have a 1mm travel.

Digital Trends recently reviewed the 16-inch MacBook Pro and to say that it garnered a glowing review from us would be an understatement. In fact, we even called it “the best Mac in years.” In our review, we noted that we particularly enjoyed its new keyboard design, its overall performance, its new, “gorgeous” 16-inch screen, and its “incredible” speakers. But as great as this MacBook Pro is, there were still a few drawbacks. Our main concerns were that the Touch Bar still appeared to be “useless” and that the overall size of the MacBook could be a bit uncomfortably large if you’re planning to travel with it.

If you’re not sure about committing to the latest MacBook Pro just yet and want to a little more research about the other MacBooks Apple has to offer, be sure to check out our MacBook comparison guides like our MacBook Pro 16 versus MacBook Pro 13 guide or our Air versus Pro guide. And as we noted in our review, if you choose to go the non-Apple route but you want a good alternative to the MacBook Pro 16, you may want to check out the Dell XPS 15 (and our review of it). And you can always browse our current post-Cyber Monday laptop deals page to see other great laptop options, iPad deals, iPhone discounts, and Apple Watch sales.

