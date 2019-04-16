Digital Trends
Apple’s MacBook laptop is on sale for just $800 for a limited time

Chuong Nguyen
By
Apple MacBook-review-speakers
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

If you’re on the hunt for a new Apple laptop, the MacBook is now on sale for as little as $800. Apple-authorized reseller B&H Photo is taking up to $600 on Apple’s 2017 MacBook models, with higher discounts available on more expensive configurations. Unfortunately, the sale only applies to the gold and rose gold colors, while more muted space gray and silver hues of the MacBook are still selling at their normal retail prices.

With B&H Photo’s sale, the mid-2017 gold MacBook with a 1.3Ghz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will be priced $999, representing a $600 savings off of the normal $1,599 retail price. The rose gold version with a 1.2GHz Intel Core m3 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is discounted to $799, a savings of $500 from the original $1,299 price. This lower-priced configuration is also available in gold at the discounted price.

In addition to slashing the price on select configurations of the gold and rose gold MacBook models, B&H is also offering free expedited shipping on these notebooks, so the notebook can be delivered in just a few days. Upgraded faster shipping speeds are also available for those impatient. Another perk is that B&H doesn’t collect sales taxes in select states, so your savings could be greater than the $500 to $600 instant discount on the price of the notebook.

Though the MacBook remains one of the most popular and compact laptops in Apple’s lineup, it is facing increasing competition from other MacOS-powered notebooks, like the refreshed MacBook Air. Since the MacBook only ships with a single USB-C port for connectivity, users looking to connect multiple peripherals simultaneously without having to resort to a USB-C hub may want to look at the MacBook Air. The refreshed Air comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can also accommodate USB-C peripherals. The starting price for the MacBook Air is $1,199 through Apple, though we’ve seen some modest discounts on the laptops in the past through other retailers.

If you’re still on the fence about which MacBook laptop to get, be sure to check out our reviews of the MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.

