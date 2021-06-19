  1. Deals
Cheap tablet alert: iPad 10.2 just got a HUGE price cut before Prime Day

By
iPad 10.2-inch hero
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

For the past few days, we’ve been inundated with some excellent offers spanning a bevy of categories like consumer electronics, home entertainment, tools, and beyond. It should come as no surprise that there are a ton of early Prime Day deals going on, and there are so many more to come.

Leading up to the official Prime Day, which kicks off very shortly on June 21 and June 22, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2020 Apple iPad 10.2 32GB Wi-Fi model. You’ll get $30 off, bringing the price down to $300. That price is good on the gold, silver, and space grey models, so you can choose your favorite color.

The Apple iPad 10.2 comes with a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2160 x 1620 at 264 pixels per inch. Max brightness is 500 nits, which is quite impressive, too. It’s all powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with neural engine support and amazing performance, especially in games. You also get access to the iTunes storefront, with thousands of movies, TV shows, music, and apps, including a broad range of console-quality games.

The iPad 10.2 features an 8MP rear camera for decent photos and shots, and a 1.2MP FaceTime-ready HD front camera. Video recording is done at a 1080p HD resolution so they always look great. Stereo speakers make the audio sound crisp, clean, and immersive. Plus, it’s compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st-Gen) and the smart keyboard, so you can either take notes or convert it into a laptop-style device. You can also sync the tablet via Bluetooth with other BT-wireless keyboards, game controllers, and devices such portable speakers. Set up an entertainment system anywhere you go!

Amazon is offering $30 off the full price of $330, which means all models of the iPad 10.2 Wi-Fi are $300, with free shipping and free returns. If you’re interested, hurry up and snag the deal because we don’t know how long it will last.

More Prime Day tablet deals available now

If the Apple iPad 10.2 doesn’t catch your interest, don’t worry, there are a ton of other Prime Day tablet deals available, including Prime Day iPad deals. Other retailers are offering deals, too! We scooped up all of the best discounts, which you’ll find below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$539 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, this 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$369 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$170 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) with S Pen (512GB, Wi-Fi)

$900 $1,030
With specs (and storage) like this, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a serious tablet for mobile tech enthusiasts who don't want to shell out for an iPad Pro.
Buy at Best Buy
