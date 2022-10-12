Save $400 on the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro during Prime Day

If you missed the chance to buy the 2021 edition of the Apple MacBook Pro with a discount from Prime Day deals, you’ve got another opportunity from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. For the shopping event, which is being referred to as the October Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price of the laptop’s 512GB model to $1,599, down $400 from its sticker price of $1,999. We’re not sure how long this offer will be available though, so you need to hurry and take advantage of it if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro is always in demand whenever there are Prime Day MacBook deals because of its amazing performance and gorgeous design. The MacBook Pro is powered by Apple’s M1 Pro chip, so it’s perfect as a professional machine for content creators. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display will deliver extreme dynamic range and incredible contrast ratio, so you’ll be able to see all the details and the most vivid colors for whatever project you’ll be working on.

MacBooks are very user-friendly and stable, and their operating system, Apple’s MacOS, is straightforward and intuitive, according to our laptop buying guide. These characteristics extend to the 2021 MacBook Pro, on which you’ll be able to maximize the latest MacOS Monterey. The MacBook Pro also features an enhanced 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio, and a studio-quality mic array, so you’ll always look and sound crystal clear during video calls. There’s no shortage of ports, as there are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, the MagSafe 3 power adapter, an HDMI port, and a full-size SD card slot.

Most shoppers know that you shouldn’t pass up on Prime Day Apple deals because it’s rare to get discounts on the brand’s products, so if you’ve had your eye on the 2021 MacBook Pro for a while, don’t ignore this $400 price cut. The 512GB version of the device is yours for $1,599 instead of $1,999, but you have to act fast because there’s no indication of when the deal will end. Don’t hesitate to move forward with your purchase to get the 2021 MacBook Pro for cheaper than usual.

