  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cheapest MacBook Pro you’ve ever seen is at Dell Refurbished — save over $400!

By

When it comes to laptops, there’s nothing nicer than a MacBook Pro — except maybe a MacBook Pro that’s on sale. While deals on Apple laptops are rare enough, you can scour these MacBook deals and it’s unlikely you’ll find a discount as remarkable as this one. Right now at Dell, you can get $410 off a refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro. It’s down to only $749 from its regular price of $1,159 — a discount of more than 30%!

If the word “refurbished” is scary to you, it absolutely should not be. These laptops may have been previously owned, but they have gone through the most advanced, careful testing and have been essentially rebuilt like new. And just to be on the safe side, Dell gives you a 100-day limited warranty, completely free (you can buy a one-year warranty for $49). Apple has a great reputation for refurbishing its products to the highest standards, and this one is gorgeous.

This MacBook Pro dates back to 2017, which makes it not the newest, most advanced MacBook Pro, but it maintains a great deal of the power and all the excellent design and support of current Apple products. It’s stacked with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor (with 4 cores), 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage by way of a solid-state drive. That is an enormous amount of power and capability for a laptop that’s less than $750.

And while this refurbished laptop comes without an OS, you can be certain that there is little or nothing the MacBook Pro cannot handle. Video editors and graphic designers have been using the MacBook Pro since its inception to create the highest-grade professional output, at home, at work, or on the go. With a top-notch webcam and Wi-Fi, you’ll be immediately set up for the contemporary office, no matter where you work. This MacBook Pro deal is everything you need, for much less.

Discounts on Apple products are super rare, and we almost never see a MacBook Pro, even a refurbished one, for as little as $749. Right now, at Dell, you can get this MacBook Pro for $410 off of its regular price of $1,159. We simply don’t see price drops like that on the MacBook Pro, so don’t let this one pass you by.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap MacBook deals for May 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best cheap Dell XPS deals for May 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Best cheap iMac deals for May 2021

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

Best cheap student laptop deals for May 2021

online web browser game list

Best cheap dishwasher deals for May 2021

signature is a luxury smart appliance brand from lg kitchen suite dishwasher 1

Best Cheap Philips Hue deals for May 2021

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Best cheap Google Nest Camera deals for May 2021

kasa cam blink simplicam indoor security camera best buy deals

Best cheap standing desk deals for May 2021

Woman working at standing desk

Best cheap Google Home and Google Nest deals for May 2021

Google Nest Home devices

Best cheap elliptical machine deals for May 2021

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

Best cheap drone deals for May 2021: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Best cheap home gym deals for May 2021

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best cheap pressure washer deals for May 2021

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas