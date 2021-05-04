When it comes to laptops, there’s nothing nicer than a MacBook Pro — except maybe a MacBook Pro that’s on sale. While deals on Apple laptops are rare enough, you can scour these MacBook deals and it’s unlikely you’ll find a discount as remarkable as this one. Right now at Dell, you can get $410 off a refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro. It’s down to only $749 from its regular price of $1,159 — a discount of more than 30%!

If the word “refurbished” is scary to you, it absolutely should not be. These laptops may have been previously owned, but they have gone through the most advanced, careful testing and have been essentially rebuilt like new. And just to be on the safe side, Dell gives you a 100-day limited warranty, completely free (you can buy a one-year warranty for $49). Apple has a great reputation for refurbishing its products to the highest standards, and this one is gorgeous.

This MacBook Pro dates back to 2017, which makes it not the newest, most advanced MacBook Pro, but it maintains a great deal of the power and all the excellent design and support of current Apple products. It’s stacked with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor (with 4 cores), 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage by way of a solid-state drive. That is an enormous amount of power and capability for a laptop that’s less than $750.

And while this refurbished laptop comes without an OS, you can be certain that there is little or nothing the MacBook Pro cannot handle. Video editors and graphic designers have been using the MacBook Pro since its inception to create the highest-grade professional output, at home, at work, or on the go. With a top-notch webcam and Wi-Fi, you’ll be immediately set up for the contemporary office, no matter where you work. This MacBook Pro deal is everything you need, for much less.

Discounts on Apple products are super rare, and we almost never see a MacBook Pro, even a refurbished one, for as little as $749. Right now, at Dell, you can get this MacBook Pro for $410 off of its regular price of $1,159. We simply don’t see price drops like that on the MacBook Pro, so don’t let this one pass you by.

