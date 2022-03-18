This ASUS Chromebook is over 50% off at Best Buy today

Chromebooks are great little devices, especially if you don’t need a fancy gaming laptop that costs hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Instead, Chromebooks offer a way to get online and do your work, either in the office or as a student, within a reasonable budget, especially if you can’t find something you like in our laptop deals. Best Buy has a great discount on an ASUS Chromebook, bringing it down to just $139 from $299, a savings of $160.

If you need something with a good screen, then this little ASUS Chromebook does the job with a 14-inch Full HD screen, which should be enough for most basic uses such as Zoom meetings, editing documents, or trying to wrangle an Excel spreadsheet to get it to stop misbehaving. If you’re OK with a lower resolution, though, there’s this same model of ASUS Chromebook with HD that is $10 cheaper and might be worth it if you want to save as much as possible. You get 4GB of RAM, which is slightly on the lower side but should be enough if you don’t tax your system too much. There’s also 32GB of internal memory, which again isn’t much, but at least can be supplemented with something from our external hard drive deals.

As for the processor, it’s an Intel Celeron N3350, which is enough to power the Chrome OS that you’re going to use. In fact, having to use Chrome OS is something you should keep in mind, especially if you’re used to Windows software like Microsoft Office. But with the Chromebook, you get access to the Google Play Store, and with the integrated Intel HD Graphics 5000, it should easily handle most games on there, which makes this Chromebook a little bit more versatile.

This Asus Chromebook is a surprisingly good device if you’re just looking to get online and do some work within a reasonable budget, and the deal from Best Buy that brings it down to just $139 makes it even better. That being said, if you want something with a bit more oomph, we have some great Chromebook deals for you to look at, or you could also look at some student laptop deals that might suit you better.

