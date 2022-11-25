If the 2-in-1 laptops in the Black Friday laptop deals are still over your budget, then you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 in its Black Friday Chromebook deals. The 2-in-1 Chromebook is down to just $179, which is less than half its original price of $379 after a $200 discount. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer, but to make sure that you don’t miss out, we’re urging you to complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Asus Chromebook Flip C433

A 2-in-1 laptop offers both the convenience of using a tablet and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. Meanwhile, Chromebooks provide snappy performance even with low-end components because Google’s Chrome OS utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software. Combined, you get the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 — a versatile and dependable device that’s more than capable of handling your everyday tasks for work or school.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 features 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, which will let you quickly transform the device between its tablet and laptop modes. Inside are the

Intel Core M3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s perfectly fine for a Chromebook, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device also comes with a 64GB eMMC, which will be supplemented by its built-in cloud storage support through Google Drive, and an HD webcam with a microphone that will let you participate in online meetings and video calls.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 is available for just $179 from the Best Buy Black Friday deals, following a $200 discount on its sticker price of $379. This offer may not last long as cheap laptops in Black Friday deals get a lot of attention, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about whether to push through with this purchase. If you’re already looking forward to boosting your productivity with the Asus Chromebook Flip C433, click that Buy Now button immediately.

