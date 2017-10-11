Buy Audio-Technica ATH-AD1000X headphones for $70 off, and get free $60 gift card

Whether you’re listening to your new favorite album or duking it out in the world of online video games, a good set of over-ear headphones is a must-have. A high-quality pair of cans lets your ears pick up every detail, from the crisp highs and bass-filled lows of a song to all of the subtle environmental sound cues of game worlds, providing you with a truly immersive entertainment experience.

Audio-Technica is a popular manufacturer of high-end audio equipment that makes some of the highest-rated gear available on the market today. Its ATH-AD1000X Audiophile headphones are among the best that money can buy. The Audio-Technica ATH-AD1000X features an over-ear design with soft suede cups that sit comfortably around your ears (rather than on top of them) and better isolate sound for hours of continuous wear.

Unlike cheaper headphones that feature mostly plastic construction, the Audio-Technica ATH-AD1000X Audiophile boasts a sturdy yet lightweight magnesium alloy frame. This allows the Audiophile headphones to ditch the traditional bulky headband for a sleeker minimalist design that utilizes Audio-Technica’s proprietary 3D wing head supports, cutting down on weight and adding to your overall comfort when you’re wearing your headphones for hours at a time.

The Audio-Technica ATH-AD1000X are a full-size set of cans with hardware to match. The headphones feature beefy 53mm large-aperture drivers with OFC-7N voice coils specifically designed for this model that deliver crisp highs, clear mids, and punchy lows. The thick four-core audio cable is also dual-sided, with independent ground wires leading from each can, ensuring optimal stereo sound quality from the left and right channels. The 3.5mm gold-plated connector jack also comes with a 1/4-inch adapter for use with amplifiers and other such equipment.

Through Saturday, October 14, you can score the Audio-Technica ATH-AD1000X over-ear headphones for $229 from Newegg, giving you a $70 discount off its normal price. For a limited time, however, you can also score a free $60 Newegg gift card with your order while supplies last, which effectively gives you a total savings of $130.

