The bassy, high value Audio-Technica ATH-M40X are now even cheaper

Audio-Technica makes some of the best headphones money can buy, but this brand is also notable for making some of the highest value cans out there. In fact, many of the best Audio-Technica head-fi comes in at less than $100, and the best of the budget bunch — the bassy Audio-Technica ATH-M40X monitor headphones – are on sale right now for even cheaper. Read on to find out more about the ATH-M40X and how you can save.

Many high-end headphones run well north of $300, and while many of those are more than worth it to audiophiles, most people understandably don’t feel like dropping that much cash on something that most use for casual music listening and other entertainment. The Audio-Technica ATH-M40X hits a nice sweet spot, punching well above their weight when it comes to price — they’re a great choice for someone who wants to keep things under a Benjamin but still desires a better set of headphones than the run-of-the-mill $20 headsets that often deliver a tinny or muddy soundstage while being uncomfortable to wear for extended periods of listening.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40X headphones feature an over-ear design, utilizing powerful 40mm magnetic drivers framed by plushy leatherette ear cups. These drivers put out a notably bass-heavy punch, but the headphones’ flat tuning still delivers clear and accurate sound across the mid and high-frequency ranges (meaning that these cans are suitable for all types of music as well as video streaming, gaming, and other entertainment). The ATH-M40X are also collapsible for easy transport, and the two included 3.5mm cables — one straight, one coiled — are completely detachable for a bit of extra portable convenience. This also gives you the option to swap between the two cables depending on where you’re sitting.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40X normally costs $99, which is already a reasonable price for a solid set of great-sounding mid-range headphones that still manage to sneak into the sub-$100 category. Right now, however, a nice 20% discount knocks $20 off the price, letting you score a pair for just $79 from both Amazon and B&H, making this one of the best headphone deals we’re likely to see ahead of Black Friday.

