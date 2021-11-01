Did you know that 43% of all data breaches involve small or medium-sized businesses? Worse yet, more reported data shows that 83% of small or medium businesses are not financially prepared to recover from a cyber attack. Those are alarming statistics indeed, but it paints a clear picture. Cybersecurity is not just a major concern for every business, but it’s imperative to keep an operation going no matter the size. Malware, viruses, phishing, data breaches, the list of potential events is expansive, and the list of companies affected continues to grow more each day — some even hit multiple times. But a lot of security-centric warnings focus on big business. What about incredibly intimate teams, with 10 to 15 devices total, including freelancers and remote workers? Comprehensive security solutions are often designed for large corporations, and priced that way too.

Cue Avast’s Small Office Protection, which provides peace of mind for small offices that still need robust real-time protection across a range of devices. It’s an affordable and reliable security solution that you can set and forget. There’s no need to assemble a huge in-house IT and cybersecurity team. There’s no requirement to have people on-call 24/7 to deal with security events. We’re talking truly small business, yet total coverage for all. It’s not just a traditional antivirus solution, either. It’s a complete, next-generation security platform that covers all business devices, including computers, phones, tablets, and mobile. Right now, the service is 20% off — billed annually — at $112. Normally $140, that’s a discount of $28, and it’s one of the best ways to cover your small team of employees — remote or not. You can check out Avast Small Office Protection below, or read on to learn more.

How does Avast’s Small Office Protection work?

There’s no need to upgrade any equipment. Small Office Protection works seamlessly with your business’s existing hardware, equipment, and devices. Your employees can keep using what they have already, and there’s no need to reissue hardware. What’s more, it’s a cost-effective solution that won’t drain your budget and won’t slow down your workers — it boosts productivity. Installation takes a few minutes maximum, and you don’t need advanced computer knowledge or IT experience. Just install and go, that’s it. You’re safe, protected, and it’s continuous with no management or maintenance required.

It’s compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone. Here’s what it can do:

Blocks viruses, spyware, and threats in real-time – Windows, Mac, Android.

Advanced ransomware protection – Windows and Mac.

Bank online safely – Windows, Mac, Android, iOS.

Advanced firewall protection – Windows.

Prevents webcam snooping/watching – Windows.

Instant alerts about WiFi network weaknesses and intrusions – Mac.

Scan WiFi for vulnerabilities before connecting – iOS.

Extra security against phishing attacks – Mac.

Capture photos and audio of thieves when the device is stolen – Android.

Automatically lock the phone if a thief changes the SIM card – Android.

Track your phone’s last-known location when the battery dies – Android.

Lock private photos and apps with a PIN or fingerprint – Android.

Monitor unlimited email addresses for password leaks – iOS.

Hide unlimited private photos in encrypted photo vault – iOS.

Securely browse the web with built-in VPN – iOS.

Who needs Small Office Protection?

The service covers small businesses and teams with up to 10 devices, and it’s meant for business owners who deal with everything themselves, including IT tasks. It gives you peace of mind and takes the burden away from you while offering the complete protection and coverage you need. Freelancers and remote teams can benefit too!

Here are just some of the benefits you can expect while using the service:

Ransomware Protection – Even if an employee clicks on a malicious link and ransomware tries to encrypt work files, a backup copy of the said files is automatically created to provide a restore point.

– Even if an employee clicks on a malicious link and ransomware tries to encrypt work files, a backup copy of the said files is automatically created to provide a restore point. Easy to Use – Deploying the protection is effortless, and even with the layered next-gen endpoint protection, it’s quick to install, and there’s no additional management or configuration needed. It just works. You don’t need an experienced IT team either!

– Deploying the protection is effortless, and even with the layered next-gen endpoint protection, it’s quick to install, and there’s no additional management or configuration needed. It just works. You don’t need an experienced IT team either! Complete Security – The next-gen protection prevents data breaches, ransomware, malware, viruses, and safeguards customer and sensitive data from nefarious actors.

– The next-gen protection prevents data breaches, ransomware, malware, viruses, and safeguards customer and sensitive data from nefarious actors. Full Compatibility – Offers advanced endpoint protection for multiple operating systems for employees in-office or on the go. It covers PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Android mobile devices or tablets.

– Offers advanced endpoint protection for multiple operating systems for employees in-office or on the go. It covers PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Android mobile devices or tablets. Reliable Performance – The security solution keeps businesses running, optimally, with a single, lightweight agent that reacts in real-time yet doesn’t compromise performance or productivity.

– The security solution keeps businesses running, optimally, with a single, lightweight agent that reacts in real-time yet doesn’t compromise performance or productivity. Fraud Prevention – The security solution scans websites for security risks on both computers and mobile, so your business — and employees — can bank only safely, from any device. No more fraud or financial theft worries!

– The security solution scans websites for security risks on both computers and mobile, so your business — and employees — can bank only safely, from any device. No more fraud or financial theft worries! Privacy – Businesses, like people, deserve privacy while browsing online. This security solution keeps activity private, including bank info, passwords, downloads, and other information. It works on both private and public WiFi networks too!

It sounds almost too good to be true, but the comprehensive coverage is real, reliable, and effective. If you want to give it a try, Avast offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Thanks to a deal that’s already live, the service is 20% off at $112, when it’s normally $140. That’s good for a discount of $28, but the deal won’t be available forever.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations