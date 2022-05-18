For anyone tracking the best laptop deals with a 15-inch laptop in mind, we’ve taken the time to highlight some key 15-inch laptop deals that are sure to appeal. Each of these covers various different needs and budgets so there’s something for everyone. Read on while we take you through why each laptop is worth your time, before you hit the buy button.

Why Buy:

Ideal for students

Includes Windows 11

Display offers useful features

Reasonable performance for price

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 might be very cheap but it offers sufficient useful features to be included in our look at the best Dell laptops. It uses an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s just what you need for running a cheap productivity-focused laptop with the system using Windows 11 Home (S mode) to fine effect so that you get all the benefits of Windows without having to spend a fortune. It’s an ideal system if you’ve been considering a cheap device but would prefer Windows over using ChromeOS.

Of course, it has a 15.6-inch display but thanks to Dell generally offering good panels, it’s a particularly good one. It has a standard HD resolution but it also uses anti-glare properties to ensure your eyes avoid any strain if you plan on using it for extended periods of time. That’s further helped by Dell’s Comfort View Low Blue Light Software solution which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions, again providing your eyes with better comfort. As well as that, narrow borders mean that the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 looks pretty good and isn’t too chunky.

When it comes to useful tweaks, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is full of them. It has an expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps than before, along with a spacious touchpad. A lift hinge also means you can raise the device to an ergonomic angle so you get a more comfortable typing position for your wrists. It even has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge so it won’t skid on smooth surfaces, and generally feels more stable on hard surfaces. Well designed in many ways, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is cheap yet offers a Dell level of class throughout use.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i — $400, was $750

Why Buy:

Fast performance for price

Plenty of storage

Full HD touchscreen display

Includes fingerprint reader

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around so you can be instantly confident that the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a good bet. It’s remarkably speedy for the price thanks to including an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor that is paired up with 8GB of memory to ensure that multitasking is possible. Ideally suited for working on the move, it also has 512GB of SSD storage which is fairly hefty for a laptop in this price range. Simply put, you’re not going to run out of room any time soon with more than enough space for you to save all your most important documents and more.

Alongside that is a 15.6-inch screen that offers full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 along with anti-glare properties. Best of all, it’s a touchscreen display so it’s ideal if you want to work by touching the screen with your fingers rather than needing to rely on your trackpad or keyboard. 300nits of brightness is pretty good for working in awkward lighting. Keeping the useful features going, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i also has a fingerprint reader built-in. That means you can log into your laptop or enter passwords by tapping on the reader rather than needing to type in the password every time. It’s a real timesaver.

Elsewhere, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is pretty stylish. It uses narrow bezels on all four sides so that you get more screen real estate without plastic getting in the way. Also, it has a built-in physical webcam shutter to keep your activities private until you’re taking a video call. Packed with intelligent cooling features, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i stays cool no matter how long you use it for, with you able to also fine-tune the fans as needed. It’s a great way of making sure you feel in control.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible — $550, was $780

Why Buy:

2-in-1 design

Decent performance

Stylish looks

Great audio

The HP Pavilion x360 Convertible offers a lot of what you would expect to see in the best 2-in-1 laptops. Stylish to look at, it offers plenty of great hardware for the price. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory so it’s capable of allowing you to multitask extensively when using Windows 11 Home. Alongside that, it has 256GB of SSD storage so you have more than enough room to store all your most valuable files and more. Using NVMe M.2 technology means it’s faster than the average SSD drive, too.

Where the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible truly excels though is in its flexibility. It offers four different modes for you to find the right angle for your work. This varies from a tent mode for watching streaming content or performing a presentation right down to a tablet-esque mode and a regular laptop mode, too. It’s simple to adjust ensuring that the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible is consistently flexible in how you may want to use it. In addition, it has HP Dual Speakers with Audio by B&O so it sounds better than the average laptop. The display itself offers edge-to-edge glass so it looks good without overly thick bezels getting in the way, while 250nits of brightness keeps it nice and clear as well.

Such attention to detail continues with how the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible was made. Made with a mixture of sustainable, post-consumer recycled, and ocean-bound plastics, it’s more environmentally friendly than many competitors proving useful for anyone with a conscience about being more responsible to the planet. It looks great with a sleek white exterior making it stand out from the crowd. Ideally suited for working on the move or from home, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible is suitably versatile.

Lenovo Yoga 7i — $765, was $900

Why Buy:

Strong performance for price

Full HD touchscreen display

Fingerprint reader

Two-in-one design

The Lenovo Yoga 7i packs a lot in for the price. Its most notable feature is that it has a truly flexible 2-in-1 design. It’s possible to use it as a regular laptop but also fold it so that you can operate it as a tablet of sorts, with the Lenovo Yoga 7i’s display proving to be a touchscreen interface so you can get more hands-on. Being able to switch to tent mode is perfect for streaming content or taking video calls for work or pleasure. It’s immediately likeable and flexible but that’s further helped by its performance, too.

Under the hood, it has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory. Both are fairly sufficient for being able to multitask well, whether you’re writing up documents, browsing the internet, creating a presentation, or doing all three at once. In addition, there are 256GB of SSD storage which is more than enough for working on the move without having to rely on cloud storage. The features keep on coming with a fingerprint reader saving you the need to enter passwords so often, while a 720p HD webcam has a privacy shutter for those times when you want to guarantee no one can see what you’re doing.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i’s display is a 14-inch full HD screen with a great resolution of 1920 x 1080. Of course, it’s a touchscreen one with 300nits of brightness so it can handle many different scenarios. A 360-degree hinge enables the ability to use it in so many different modes, but the Lenovo Yoga 7i also has some other neat touches. These include a color-matched keyboard with backlighting and a user-facing Dolby Atmos speaker system so you get the best from whatever you’re doing, while the laptop looks good, too. Versatile and attractive, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is a great productivity device for when you’re traveling and want to look good doing so.

Dell XPS 15 Touch — $1,862, was $2,300

Why Buy:

Fantastic design

Great display

Powerful performance

Reliable brand

The Dell XPS 15 Touch is easily one of the best laptops out there thanks to including fantastic performance, great looks, and an amazing display. Starting out with its hardware, it has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a massive 16GB of memory. While 8GB will do for many users, 16GB is ideally suited for power users that need to multitask extensively or use more powerful software that requires a lot from PC hardware. Alongside that, you also get 512GB of SSD storage so you’ve got plenty of room to store all your files. That’s particularly useful when photo editing or even video editing. Video editing is an option thanks to the Dell XPS 15 Touch having an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card so you can even manage some gaming if you feel like it.

When it comes to display quality, the Dell XPS 15 Touch also knows how to shine here. It has a 15.6-inch 3.5K screen with a resolution of 3456×2160. An OLED display, it’s fantastic at offering the deepest blacks and the most vivid colors. It’s anti-reflective and has 400nits of brightness. Thanks to Dolby Vision support, a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB, it looks truly stunning whatever you’re doing. The only real downside is that its refresh rate of 60Hz is a little low for avid gamers but if you’re focusing on work with a hint of gaming, you won’t complain too much.

An advanced thermal design also means that the Dell XPS 15 Touch is capable of keeping cool no matter how hard you’re pushing it. Other convenient details include a stunning 4-sided InfinityEdge display so you get a larger 16:10 screen and 92.9% screen-to-body ratio. Dell is confident it’s the smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop out there while not scrimping on key details. It’s a true delight to use.

When are the best 15-inch laptop deals?

When buying a laptop, it’s fairly likely that if you need it, you need it. If your existing laptop has just died or you’re limping through an old model, you probably don’t want to wait too long to upgrade. We entirely get that. A great 15-inch laptop deal is only a great deal if you need one right that second. Simply put, if you need a new laptop, it’s okay to buy now. By buying now, you get to enjoy your new 15-inch laptop sooner rather than later, thereby solving a potential issue you may have.

However, if you’re looking to pick the optimal time for buying a 15-inch laptop, there are some key times of year for it. One of the biggest sales events is Prime Day. It runs each July exclusively as Amazon, as it’s a celebration of the launch of Amazon. The huge retailer loves to heavily discount highly-sought after technology and that definitely includes laptops. While Prime Day is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, it also tends to lead to other retailers getting involved and having their own sales so there’s usually something here for everyone.

Alternatively, if you can wait even longer, there’s always Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The two sales events don’t happen until after Thanksgiving so you’ll need to wait until late November, but it can be worth your while. Typically, these sales still tend to offer the deepest discounts throughout the year. However, there are a couple of catches. For one thing, you’ll need to wait until near the end of the year to see what’s available. That’s a long wait if your existing laptop is failing or not providing the service you need from it.

Perhaps more importantly though, money may be tighter around the holiday season. You’re likely to need to pay for gifts and other holiday expenses rather than right now, where money may be easier to spend on a large purchase like a new 15-inch laptop. Ultimately, only you know your situation. If a deal looks great right now and you can afford it, go for it. There’s never any guarantee that you’ll see anything more than incremental price cuts further down the line.

