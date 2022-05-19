Whether you’re looking for laptop deals for work or school, or gaming laptop deals to play today’s most popular games, you’ll surely find a machine that fits your needs and budget if you browse Amazon. There’s no shortage of discounts from the retailer, so it might take some time for you to narrow down your options. To help you find your next laptop, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon laptop deals that you can shop right now. You have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out, as there’s no telling how long these offers will last.

Why Buy

Works for basic functions

Reliable Wi-Fi connection

Free one-year Microsoft 365 subscription

Long battery life

HP has made a name for itself as one of the best laptop brands with powerful and stylish laptops, but it’s also offering budget options like the HP Stream. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough for basic functions like doing online research, typing documents, and watching online content. You’ll enjoy catching up on your favorite shows on the laptop’s 14-inch HD screen, with the device also promising a reliable Wi-Fi connection so that you won’t experience any lag while streaming, downloading, or surfing the web.

The HP Stream is also perfect as a productivity tool because it comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, which grants full access to popular software such as Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. The subscription also comes with 1TB of cloud storage through OneDrive, so that your files will not have to take up the space on the laptop’s 64GB eMMC. The HP Stream also comes with Windows 10 Home in S Mode pre-installed, so you can already start installing software as soon as you boot it up, and a media reader so that you can transfer photos that you take with a digital camera.

If you’re planning to use the HP Stream while you’re on the go, it can last for up to 14 hours and 15 minutes on a single charge when playing videos, and up to 11 hours and 30 minutes for wireless streaming. That should be more than enough time for you to find an opportunity to plug in the laptop for a recharge. It’s also easy to bring the laptop with you wherever you go, because it only weighs about 3 pounds.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming Laptop — $655, was $740

Why Buy

Powered by AMD Ryzen 5600H processor

8GB of RAM

Improved thermal system

Free three-month trial to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

For gamers who need a new laptop but are on a tight budget, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop may be your best bet. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5600H processor, it will show that the AMD vs Intel rivalry is closer than ever. The laptop also comes with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. That amount of RAM passes the minimum requirement for games like Fortnite and PUBG, and it may even be enough to support more demanding titles if you lower the graphics settings and make sure that there are no other running apps.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with narrow bezels to help you better appreciate the graphics of today’s games, and a 120Hz refresh rate to reduce tearing during gameplay. For high-quality sound, the laptop comes with dual speaker with Nahimic audio. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, for enough space to install a few games at a time. Lenovo also improved the thermal system of the laptop with more than double the airflow, twice as many air outlets, and up to four heat pipes, to be able to dissipate 41% more heat compared to its previous generations.

Every purchase of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop comes with a free three-month trial to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which grants access to more than 100 titles. Some of the best games on Xbox Game Pass are No Man’s Sky, Doom Eternal, Gears 5, Halo Infinite, and Mortal Kombat 11. You’ll never run out of titles to try as long as you keep this subscription active.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop — $752, was $840

Why Buy

Reliable performance with Intel Core i5 processor

15.6-inch Full HD screen with 144Hz refresh rate

Acer’s CoolBoost technology keeps it running at peak performance

Transforms into a smart display with Alexa Show Mode

Acer is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops because of products like the Acer Nitro 5, which delivers reliable performance that all gamers need to fully enjoy modern video games. The laptop packs the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not as powerful as most top-of-the-line models, but for casual gaming so that you can enjoy your time for rest and recreation, the Acer Nitro 5 is more than enough.

The gaming laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 80% screen-to-body ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate, all of which contribute to an immersive gaming experience. Adding to that are two built-in stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra Audio, for realistic sound that drops you in the middle of all the action. You’ll be able to enjoy several games at a time with these features as the laptop offers a 256GB SSD for storage.

The Acer Nitro 5 keeps running at peak performance even after hours of playing with the help of its dual fans, four exhaust ports, and Acer’s CoolBoost technology. You have complete control over the gaming laptop’s thermals, as well as its performance and power plan, through the NitroSense UI, which you can bring just by pressing a button. Once you’re done playing, you can transform the Acer Nitro 5 into a device that resembles Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays by activating Alexa Show Mode.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1) — $1,150, was $1,299

Why Buy

Apple’s M1 chip promises powerful performance

Responsive and quiet Magic Keyboard

Security with Touch ID system

Gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display

While Apple has since rolled out the 2021 MacBook Pro, which is in Digital Trends’ best laptops as the top choice for photo and video editing, the 2020 MacBook Pro remains a worthwhile purchase largely on the back of the powerful performance provided by Apple’s M1 chip. The first chip that’s designed specifically for Apple’s Mac computers, the chip enables faster speed with an eight-core CPU that can handle heavy workloads, faster graphics with an eight-core GPU to smoothly run graphics-intensive apps, and a 16-core Neural Engine with advanced machine learning. It also allows for extreme power efficiency, with the MacBook Pro lasting up to 20 hours in a single charge.

The 2020 MacBook Pro is equipped with a 256GB SSD, for enough storage to install your essential apps and to organize your important files. The laptop also comes with an active cooling system that makes sure its performance is unaffected even after hours of usage, which will be comfortable because of the Magic Keyboard that’s responsive and quiet. There’s also the Touch ID system on the MacBook Pro, for unlocking the laptop and authenticating online purchases.

You’ll enjoy working on the 2020 MacBook Pro’s 13.3-inch Retina display, as images are shown with vibrant colors and clear details. True Tone technology automatically adjusts the white balance according to the color temperature of the light around you for a more natural viewing experience. If you’ll join video calls, the laptop’s FaceTime HD camera transmits sharper video through its advanced image signal processor, and its studio-quality microphones will make your voice loud and clear.

When are the best Amazon laptop deals?

For most retailers, including Amazon, some of the best laptop deals are available during the annual shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers always try to outdo each other during these events, so it’s best to look at more than one website if you know what laptop you want to buy, as you could get a lower price for it. Amazon is one of the best sources of laptops during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of the lowest prices, which is why stock of popular models don’t last long.

Another opportunity to enjoy significant discounts on laptops is with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which is an annual shopping holiday that offers great deals to Amazon Prime subscribers. It’s been confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will return in July, after a delayed October schedule in 2020 and moving it up to June in 2021. If you sign up for Amazon Prime membership to participate in Prime Day’s sales, not only will you have the chance to score laptops for cheap but you’ll also enjoy benefits such as fast shipping and access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

However, Prime Day is still a couple of months away, while Black Friday and Cyber Monday are even further out. While it’s fine to wait for the discounts that these shopping events will bring, some shoppers may not have the luxury of time as they may need a new laptop right away to upgrade an aging machine, or to use for work or school. If you’re one of them, you should avail the Amazon laptop deals that you can buy today. There’s actually no assurance that there will be a bigger discount for the laptops that are currently on sale when Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday arrives. Besides, even if their prices go lower, you wouldn’t regret making the purchase now if you need the new laptop immediately.

