6 great AmazonBasics products that keep things simple and save you money

From its lineup of Kindle ebook readers and tablets to the latest Alexa-powered smart home hubs, Amazon has released some excellent high-end electronics into the market in recent years. In the shadow of these products is the company’s often-overlooked AmazonBasics line of tech and other accessories, which offers a lot of value for the money when it comes to no-nonsense, daily-use gadgets.

If some of the tech around your home or office is running ragged and needs replacing, don’t head out to the store just yet: We’ve rounded up six of our favorite low-cost items, including a waterproof Bluetooth speaker and all-new gaming headset, that are available from AmazonBasics right now.

Laptop sleeve ($6-$12) The product name says it all. This AmazonBasics laptop sleeve has one purpose — protecting your laptop from bumps, loose materials in your bag, and other such whoopsies that might happen while carrying your laptop around. It comes in five colors — black, blue, gray, navy and purple — and ranges in price from $6 to $12, depending on size. Amazon Stainless steel digital kitchen scale ($11) Personally, I measure my ingredients, but after reading up on the benefits of weighing versus measuring, I feel a change coming on. This digital scale can be yours for about $11. With a 4.5 star rating based on more than 1,000 reviews, it’s a low-cost way to switch over to the weighing side. Amazon DSLR/Sensitive electronics cleaning kit ($9) A cleaning kit should be part of your standard camera bag setup. Amazon’s version features a cleaning pen with a soft cleaning pad on one end and a retractable soft brush on the other. There’s also a lens brush, air blower, 50 sheets of lens-cleaning tissue paper and three microfiber cleaning cloths. This essential kit is yours for about $9 and will last you much longer than your morning coffee and pastry of equivalent value. Amazon 2.1 Channel Bluetooth soundbar with built-in subwoofer ($75) This 2.1 soundbar easily pairs with any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, tablet, or computer. Choose among standard, news, or movie mode to match the audio type being delivered. One thing to note is that is it not compliant with universal remotes, so don’t lose the remote that comes with it. Amazon Pet booster seat ($25-$30) There’s nothing like taking your furry best friend(s) for a drive — or better yet, to an actual place that lets you bring your furry counterparts. Car rides can be a little hairy when it comes to keeping them safe during hard stops and the like. Enter Amazon’s Pet Booster Seat, which straps into the front or back seat. Bonus? The cover is machine washable to keep everything nice and clean. Amazon 4-piece packing cube set ($15-$19) What’s great about packing cubes is that it doesn’t matter if you’re an organizational freak or a willy-nilly packer. Either way, these packing cubes keep everything in its place and you’ll know just where you put everything. This four-piece set helps protect against wrinkles and comes with a small, a medium, a large, and a slim packing cube. Amazon

