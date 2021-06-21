Best cheap Asus laptop deals for Prime Day and June 2021

If you’re hunting around for a new computer but you’re on a budget, then Asus is one brand you need to keep your radar tuned to. Chances are good that you’ve already seen Asus among the laptop deals available online, and while this Taiwan-based tech company cranks out some of the best value PCs out there, don’t assume that cheap Asus laptops are all you’re going to find. Asus makes work laptops, gaming machines, and more to suit just about any need or budget, so no matter what you’re looking for, this up-to-date roundup of the best Asus Prime Day laptop sales should have you covered.

Best Asus laptop deals for Prime Day

Asus VivoBook 14 Laptop — $599, was $799

— was $799 Asus TUF 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop — $819, was $899

— was $899 Asus ZenBook Flip 15 2-in-1 Gaming Laptop — $900, was $1,150

— was $1,150 Asus ZenBook Duo 14 Dual-Touchscreen Laptop — $900, was $1,300

— was $1,300 Asus ROG Strix G17 RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,700

How to choose an ASUS laptop

Asus computers run the gamut of design, features, hardware specifications, and price brackets. If all you’re after is a cheap Asus laptop, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. You might want to consider a Chromebook if you’re on the tightest of budgets. These Chrome OS-based laptops are very cost-effective and Asus makes some very good ones. Note that Chromebooks are typically pretty basic when it comes to specs, though (featuring mobile processors and limited flash storage), so if you’re looking for something for heavier workloads or for gaming, a Chrome OS laptop probably isn’t the best choice.

That said, there are almost always Asus laptop deals to be had on cheap Windows machines at prices that compete with Chromebooks. On these, you’ll find more standard PC hardware like Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, the recommended minimum 8GB of RAM, and solid-state drives instead of skimpy eMMC flash storage. Cheap Asus laptops include the high-value VivoBook line, and some of these can be had for as little as $400-$500 when on sale (depending on hardware configurations). These are solid all-arounders for general everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, emails, and maybe some light gaming.

If you’ve got a bigger budget to play with, the Asus ZenBook and ExpertBook stables contain sleek ultrabook-style laptops for more demanding users such as professionals, remote workers, or chronic multi-taskers. These boast slimmer overall designs along with impressive hardware, and select models offer additional bells and whistles like touch displays, 2-in-1 functionality, and even dual screens as found on the unique Asus ZenBook Duo. Touchscreen and 2-in-1 laptops are very good options for artists, graphic designs, and other creatives. You can sometimes find even these premium models on sale for less than a grand when shopping around for cheap Asus laptops.

Asus makes some very good portable gaming PCs as well. The Asus TUF and ROG (Republic of Gamers) lines include both reasonably priced as well as high-end gaming systems packing the latest hardware like Nvidia GeForce 16- and 20-series GPUs. The Asus TUF series falls on the more budget-friendly side of the price spectrum, with the ROG laptops like the Strix and Zephyrus packing beefier hardware and optimized displays for more serious gaming. These high-end gaming machines are the priciest members of the family but also offer the biggest potential discounts among the Asus laptop deals available online — especially during big seasonal sales like Black Friday.

