Best cheap Asus laptop deals for Prime Day and June 2021

If you’re hunting around for a new computer but you’re on a budget, then Asus is one brand you need to keep your radar tuned to. Chances are good that you’ve already seen Asus among the laptop deals available online, and while this Taiwan-based tech company cranks out some of the best value PCs out there, don’t assume that cheap Asus laptops are all you’re going to find. Asus makes work laptops, gaming machines, and more to suit just about any need or budget, so no matter what you’re looking for, this up-to-date roundup of the best Asus Prime Day laptop sales should have you covered.

Asus C433 2-in-1 Chromebook (14-Inch, Intel Core m3, 4GB Memory, 64GB eMMC)

$477 $529
With a 360-degree hinge, you can easily flip this laptop's screen in any way you want to suit your current needs. It's powered by an Intel Core m3 CPU and 4GB RAM for smooth basic everyday computing.
Buy at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,300 $1,550
With its beefy specs and sharp 4K display, gamers will find themselves completely immersed in the Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop. Enjoy vivid graphics and great performance in a sleek, stylish package.
Buy at Best Buy

Asus TUF 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1660, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,299
The Asus TUF brand is known for reliability. This laptop is for gamers on the go who need a laptop that is durable while still outperforming the competition.
Buy at Microsoft

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Microsoft

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (Ryzen 9, RX 6800M, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,650
This laptop is all about letting you work and play in comfort without sacrificing performance. It's lightweight but still packs a punch with its Ryzen 9 CPU and beefy Radeon RX 6000-series graphics.
Buy at Best Buy

Asus Rugged Chromebook C403 (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB flash storage)

$249 $279
With its rugged rubberized housing, this cheap 14-inch Asus Chromebook would be a good "beater" laptop or a first computer for a young techie.
Buy at Walmart

ASUS VivoBook 15 (15.6-inch, Intel i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$400 $420
The Asus VivoBook 15 is a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that's great for students and professionals who don't need robust hardware, built with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
Buy at Amazon

Asus Chromebook C423 14-Inch (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$199 $269
If you want a reliable companion in your workspace, you can't go wrong with the Asus Chromebook C423. It's the perfect size for work and carry at 14 inches and packs perfect hardware for the price.
Buy at Walmart

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 (14-inch, Intel m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$420 $570
Whether it's for studies or research, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 can perform nearly any clerical or educational task with ease thanks to its Intel m3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Buy at Newegg

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 (Ryzen 9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,500
The excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop will easily run modern games at good settings thanks to its 30-series Nvidia GPU.
Buy at Best Buy

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1 (14-Inch, Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$420 $487
For a more high-end Chromebook experience, this device from ASUS is a great option. It can be flipped into tablet mode, has a beautifully crisp screen, and is plenty powerful, too.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose an ASUS laptop

Asus computers run the gamut of design, features, hardware specifications, and price brackets. If all you’re after is a cheap Asus laptop, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. You might want to consider a Chromebook if you’re on the tightest of budgets. These Chrome OS-based laptops are very cost-effective and Asus makes some very good ones. Note that Chromebooks are typically pretty basic when it comes to specs, though (featuring mobile processors and limited flash storage), so if you’re looking for something for heavier workloads or for gaming, a Chrome OS laptop probably isn’t the best choice.

That said, there are almost always Asus laptop deals to be had on cheap Windows machines at prices that compete with Chromebooks. On these, you’ll find more standard PC hardware like Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, the recommended minimum 8GB of RAM, and solid-state drives instead of skimpy eMMC flash storage. Cheap Asus laptops include the high-value VivoBook line, and some of these can be had for as little as $400-$500 when on sale (depending on hardware configurations). These are solid all-arounders for general everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, emails, and maybe some light gaming.

If you’ve got a bigger budget to play with, the Asus ZenBook and ExpertBook stables contain sleek ultrabook-style laptops for more demanding users such as professionals, remote workers, or chronic multi-taskers. These boast slimmer overall designs along with impressive hardware, and select models offer additional bells and whistles like touch displays, 2-in-1 functionality, and even dual screens as found on the unique Asus ZenBook Duo. Touchscreen and 2-in-1 laptops are very good options for artists, graphic designs, and other creatives. You can sometimes find even these premium models on sale for less than a grand when shopping around for cheap Asus laptops.

Asus makes some very good portable gaming PCs as well. The Asus TUF and ROG (Republic of Gamers) lines include both reasonably priced as well as high-end gaming systems packing the latest hardware like Nvidia GeForce 16- and 20-series GPUs. The Asus TUF series falls on the more budget-friendly side of the price spectrum, with the ROG laptops like the Strix and Zephyrus packing beefier hardware and optimized displays for more serious gaming. These high-end gaming machines are the priciest members of the family but also offer the biggest potential discounts among the Asus laptop deals available online — especially during big seasonal sales like Black Friday.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

