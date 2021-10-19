For extra storage space to protect important files, you should take advantage of the Black Friday external hard drive deals, many of which are live right now! There are so many options to choose from, no matter how much you’re willing spend. You’ll be able to stretch your budget thanks to these Black Friday external hard drive deals. That should give you enough savings spend on Black Friday deals you find for other components.

Due to the sheer number of listings that you’ll have to go through it won’t be easy finding a good candidate, unless you know exactly what you want. To help narrow down your choices among this year’s external hard drive Black Friday deals, you’ll need to understand what happened in last year’s Black Friday, and to know what to expect, even in the face of all these super early Black Friday external hard drive deals.

Why you should shop Black Friday external hard drive deals today

Supply chain issues, shipping delays, chip and materials shortages, low inventory, high demand, there’s a lot going on right now that could affect your ability to get what you want, on time for the holidays. If you wait too long there’s a real possibility you might run into backorder or out of stock problems, let alone shipping delays that could push the delivery of your items even further — maybe even outside the holiday window! That’s precisely why retailers have opened up the holiday sales earlier than ever this year.

But what if the prices drop even lower later on? While that’s unlikely, because there are truly some excellent Black Friday-worthy deals going on right now, participating retailers have you covered. Best Buy, for example, has a Price Match Guarantee, so if you purchase something now, and it goes on sale even lower later, you can request a refund for the price difference. Of course, that’s applicable during the early holiday sales event and Black Friday, but it gives you plenty of wiggle room! You don’t have to worry about missing out on great offers now, or later.

Some of the best places to check out during this early sales event include Amazon Black Friday deals, Walmart Black Friday deals. and Best Buy Black Friday deals! Doing the rounds will make sure you don’t miss out on anything you’re wanting or planning to grab!

Black Friday external hard drive deals you can shop today

Want to see what Black Friday external hard drive deals are available now? We rounded up all of the best offers. You can check those out below.

Best Black Friday external hard drive deals we saw last year

External hard drives not only provide extra space for when your computer’s storage is already full, but they also protect sensitive data from being compromised by hackers, and they let you bring these files wherever you go. With all of these benefits, it wasn’t a surprise that Black Friday external hard drive deals were so popular last year, in addition to offers for other computer components that offered shoppers extra security.

Last year’s external hard drive Black Friday deals featured varying levels of discounts for products from popular brands such as Seagate, SanDisk, Western Digital, and Samsung. Because these manufacturers were seen as reliable, shoppers chose to buy their external hard drives, with a range of capacities and different features, instead of settling for devices made by lesser known brands. These brands were also the ones that retailers chose to be featured in their dedicated pages for Black Friday external hard drive deals.

One of the popular Black Friday external hard drive deals from last year was Amazon’s $47 discount for the 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim, which nearly halved its price to $53 from its original price of $100. The external hard drive weighs only 4.6 ounces, so it won’t be a hassle to carry around with you, and because of its plug-and-play connectivity and compatibility with multiple platforms, it’s very easy to use. Meanwhile, the Seagate Backup Plus Slim’s aluminum enclosure provides physical protection to the external hard drive, preventing any damage from any bumps that might happen while you’re on the move.

Because of the variation in models that were featured in last year’s external hard drive Black Friday deals, there was also a wide range in the discounts that were offered, from just a few dollars to as much as more than $100. Shoppers were able to purchase external hard drives for as cheap as $50, though advanced versions of the storage devices still went for hundreds of dollars, like those with extra large capacities and additional security features.

Should you buy an external hard drive during these early Black Friday deals?

When it comes to tech products, some shoppers believe that they should wait for Cyber Monday before they make their purchases as the discounts then will be bigger than what you can get from Black Friday external hard drive deals. However, that doesn’t happen often, as most of the time, the price cuts are similar between the two shopping holidays. It’s not recommended to wait for Cyber Monday when you can already enjoy savings for sure when you take advantage of external hard drive Black Friday deals. Because they’re already here, you can get an awesome deal right now, and beat all of the other shoppers out there waiting around for the holidays!

As there will be a lot of shoppers who will look to take advantage of Black Friday external hard drive deals, there’s also a chance that stocks will be depleted, with no replenishment in time for Cyber Monday. This means that if you see an offer for an external hard drive that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate to finalizing that purchase.

