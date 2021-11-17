If you’re interested in improving the audio of your gaming setup, you’ve probably been looking for Black Friday gaming headset deals. Fortunately, many retailers like Best Buy and Amazon have dropped the prices on the best Black Friday gaming headset deals early so their customers can get amazing discounts before the Black Friday rush.

The most popular gaming headsets from brands like HyperX, Logitech, and Razer are already getting heavily discounted. That’s why you should consider getting the best Black Friday deals on gaming headphones as early as now. That way, you don’t risk these items going out of stock or dealing with the shipping delays that always happen around this time of the year.

Best Black Friday gaming headset deals 2021

JBL Quantum 100 — $30,was $40

Razer BlackShark V2 X — $40,was $60

Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset — $70,was $100

HyperX Cloud II — $80, was $100

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless — $121,was $150

JBL Quantum 100 — $30, was $40

Why Buy:

Top-tier gaming performance and accuracy for the price point

Detachable microphone with echo-canceling technology that eliminates background noise

Wired connection provides broad compatibility with gaming PCs and consoles

Memory-foam ear cushions that provide fantastic comfort for extended sessions

There’s no better way to get a top-tier gaming audio experience on a budget than with the JBL Quantum 100. This headset provides phenomenal compatibility across gaming platforms, thanks to the classic 3.5mm connection that lets it sync up with all devices, from PCs and Macs to the best video game consoles such as the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X. This device has excellent audio quality for its price point, thanks to JBL’s Quantum Sound Signature, a calibration done to provide the most accurate audio experience. This means that if you play many games that rely on listening for small environmental cues, like footsteps and weapons, you’ll have a competitive edge without breaking the bank.

Another thoughtful feature specifically for gamers is the boom microphone with echo canceling technology. Your teammates will appreciate how crystal clear your voice sounds when you’re giving commands and instructions to them, even if you play games in a room with a noisy heater. The mic is also detachable, so if you’re playing a game without voice chat, such as an RPG or adventure title, you can easily take it off for maximum comfort. Speaking of comfort, the memory foam ear cushions are easy on the ears and covered in soft PU leather. Whether you’re gaming for one hour or days on end, you’ll be able to keep it on without strain or discomfort. This headset is also available in three colors — blue, white, and black — so pick whichever matches best with your gaming setup’s aesthetic.

Razer BlackShark V2 X — $40, was $60

Why Buy:

Specialized audio drivers that provide top-end audio performance for gaming and general listening

Passive noise isolation that helps you maintain concentration on your game

7.1 surround sound that lets you pinpoint your enemies and teammates

Lightweight design and thick headband padding for comfort

When we named the Razer BlackShark V2 X one of the best PS5 headsets of 2021, we praised it for its excellent feature-set for its price. Every competitive gamer knows that it’s crucial to hear everything happening in the game and in which direction it’s coming from. That’s why the Razer BlackShark V2 X is one of the rare gaming headsets in its price point with 7.1 surround sound. If you’re using these headphones with a compatible version of Windows, you’ll have unbeatable positional awareness of your surroundings. You’ll hear where every sound is coming from, so you can be prepared for ambush attacks and tighten your strategy. On top of that, this headset is equipped with Razer TriForce 50mm drivers, a proprietary design that makes audio remarkably clear. Whether you’re listening to a game’s soundtrack or watching your favorite Twitch streamer, you’ll find these headphones a pleasure to use.

Are your neighbors disrupting your gaming sessions because of their endless noise? Or maybe your gaming PC has to drastically ramp up the fan speeds to keep up with your intense play. Fortunately, the BlackShark V2 X has a fantastic solution for that. Their closed earcups and tight seal provide impressive passive noise cancellation, so you won’t hear anything happening around you. The bendable microphone is also designed for excellent voice capture, with an enhanced pickup pattern that helps your teammates hear your voice. Despite being packed with features, this headset is remarkably light at just 240g. Coupled with the memory foam ear cushions, you can keep the BlackShark V2 X on your head for hours on end without feeling cramped.

Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset — $70, was $100

Why Buy:

USB DAC connection provides a superior virtual surround sound experience

Flexible connectivity options through both USB and 3.5mm audio jack

Discord-certified retractable boom microphone with clear audio capture

Comfort-fit earpads with a hybrid of memory foam, sports fabric, and leatherette

The Alienware 7.1 AW510H is one of the most versatile gaming headsets you can buy at this price point. Not only does it have a USB DAC connector built-in that allows it to provide a superior surround-sound experience, but you can also plug it in through a 3.5mm jack. That means this device is compatible with all the gaming consoles, including the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even your smartphone! Swapping between connections is as easy as switching cables and connectors. They even include a Y-splitter; if your PC has a separate mic and headphone jacks, you can easily plug this device into both ports. The included boom microphone has active noise cancellation and is Discord-certified for gaming performance.

The 7.1 surround sound is by no means a gimmick either; as you can tell from the name, these headphones are built with 7.1 immersive audio in mind. They’re equipped with custom-tuned drivers and Alienware’s Immersive Audio technology that ensures you hear everything happening on the battlefield. This helps you in competitive games, so you can easily hear your enemies even if they’re a good distance away. You’ll also enjoy these while playing the best PC games of 2021 as they’ll give you complete immersion in your environment, whether you’re in a dangerous jungle or a bustling city. If you install Alienware’s Command Center, you’ll get access to even more features such as 3.5mm stereo support, an in-depth equalizer, and a host of additional settings for your sound output and input.

HyperX Cloud II — $80, was $100

Why Buy:

Audio control box for surround sound toggle and independent volume controls

53mm drivers that provide fantastic audio performance for gaming, music, and movies

Digital noise cancellation and echo cancellation on a detachable microphone

Tough aluminum frame that offers incredible longevity for hardcore gamers

When discussing the best value gaming headphones, it’s impossible not to bring up the HyperX Cloud II. This is one of the most popular gaming headphones on Amazon for many reasons, not least of which is its fantastic build quality for the price. In fact, in our Logitech G435 review, a HyperX Cloud competitor, we mentioned that the Cloud II offers much better build quality. It’s built with a solid aluminum frame that can withstand many years of daily gaming, and trust us: you’ll want to game every day when you’re wearing it. It’s designed to perform exceptionally well with 7.1 virtual surround sound, so you get excellent precision audio to take your immersion to the next level. When you connect it via USB, you can also use the unique audio control box that lets you toggle the surround sound on and off at the click of a button, along with independent sound and mic volume controls that come in handy in the middle of a game.

It’s also no slouch for audio quality thanks to its 53mm drivers that balanced and bassy audio, no matter what game you’re playing. If you find yourself hopping on voice chat a lot, this headset also has one of the best detachable microphones in its class. When used with the control box, you can enable digital noise-cancellation, echo cancellation, and automatic gain control, ensuring that you sound crystal clear to anyone listening. It’s so great that it could easily double as a microphone for work when you’re not gaming. The Cloud II is also remarkably comfortable because of memory foam earpads and a soft headband. You can also switch the earcups depending on your preferred sound profile, comfort level, and texture.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless — $121, was $150

Why Buy:

Customizable RGB lighting through Lightsync RGB coupled with exceptional aesthetics

20-meter wireless range and stable audio transmission through Logitech Lightspeed standard

Up to 29 hours of battery life on a single charge and rechargeable via USB-C

PRO-G audio drivers that deliver exceptional surround sound and DTS surround-sound compatibility

While wired gaming headsets are great, they’re not always optimal for your setup. Maybe your couch is too far from your console, or you’re a PC gamer who wants to keep their gaming space as wire-free as possible. If that sounds like you, definitely check out the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless gaming headset. This headset is an improved version of the already-great Logitech G533, which we named one of the best gaming headsets for 2021. Logitech has long been the leader in making excellent wireless devices, and this headset is no different. The G733 Lightspeed has a 20-meter wireless range, pitch-perfect audio transmission, and can last for up to 29 hours on a single charge. These are comfortable to wear for the entire day, thanks to dual-layer memory foam earpads and a soft headband that reduces stress on your head. Even better, it only weighs 278 grams, which is remarkably light for wireless headphones with this much power.

Even when compared to wired headsets at this price point, these perform remarkably well. These are tuned with Logitech’s PRO-G drivers that produce a clear, balanced sound and reduce distortion for maximum immersion, which couples well with the physical volume wheel on the device. They’re also equipped with DTS Headphone:X surround sound, compatible with a wide array of popular triple-A and competitive games. The 6mm removable mic also has automatic digital processing that makes your voice clearer and can be customized further with the G HUB software on your PC. But what stands out the most about this headset is the look of it. You can customize the front-facing lighting effects with Lightsync RGB and make it perfectly synced with the rest of your system. If you want to add more flair, you can even swap out the straps on the headbands or switch the mic boom covers with additional peripherals.

Should you shop Black Friday TV deals now?

If you find the perfect Black Friday gaming headset deals now, you should absolutely buy them right now. There’s no time to waste! Every year, retailers face massive supply chain issues on Black Friday, and this year will be no different. If you wait until the day itself, the deals you’re looking for might be out of stock even before you manage to log into the Best Buy or Amazon website. It could also take weeks for your order to ship, which is not ideal if you’re trying to give one of these headsets as a holiday gift for a loved one.

Think of it this way: while thousands of people will be frantically trying to add Black Friday gaming headset deals to their cart, you’ll be at home defeating your enemies and having a fantastic gaming experience. You don’t want to wait, especially because most retailers are already offering these Black Friday gaming headset deals at rock-bottom prices. The longer you wait, the more likely these items will get sold out this holiday season. If you have your eye on one of the gaming headsets we listed above, pick them up right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations