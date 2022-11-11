Black Friday is here well ahead of schedule this year, and if you or someone you know is in need of a new portable computer, you don’t have to wait until November 25 to start your search for Black Friday laptop deals. Retailers across the U.S. are already rolling out the red carpet for early shoppers, and we’re seeing a ton of great Best Buy Black Friday deals right now on laptops. Time is of the essence, though, because many of these early deals have already sold out, but we’re here to help. We’ve smoked out the juiciest Best Buy Black Friday deals on everything from budget Windows and ChromeOS machines to gaming laptops.

Asus E410 14-inch Laptop — $120, was $250

Looking for a cheap laptop but don’t want to settle for a Chromebook? If you have to have Windows, then it doesn’t get much cheaper than the Asus E410. This 14-inch laptop is a no-frills work machine with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage, but for basic tasks like emailing, web browsing, watching videos, and typing up documents, it’s more than enough to get the job done. It’s a 14-inch laptop, too, so you’ve got a nice-sized display, keyboard, and touchpad to work with, unlike many cheap 11-inch laptops in this price bracket that are a touch too small for all-day work. It even comes with Windows 11 so you’re set with the latest operating system.

Asus C425 14-inch Chromebook — $179, was $329

On the other hand, if you can live without Windows, then a Chromebook has many advantages. For starters, the Chrome operating system is largely cloud-based, so you’re relying less on your computer’s hardware to run and store things. That translates to a cheaper cost, and Chromebooks are known for being very affordable. Case in point is the Asus C425, which is one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals on tap right now. At 14 inches, it’s a great size for productivity (just like the laptop above), and while its Intel Core M3 CPU and 4GB of RAM won’t set the world on fire in terms of performance, the specs are sufficient for general everyday use. The 64GB of eMMC storage gives you some room to keep files locally, even if you’ll be relying more on the cloud for your bigger projects.

HP 15-inch Touchscreen Laptop — $380, was $500

Moving up in horsepower a bit is this 15-inch touchscreen laptop from HP. Coming from one of the best laptop brands, this is a solid work machine with good hardware for the price. Its 11th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM for efficient performance and decent multitasking capabilities. You also get a 256GB solid-state drive, which is a notable upgrade over pared-down eMMC storage. The 15.6-inch HD display is also a touchscreen. That adds an additional layer of versatility that allows you to get more hands-on with your work when needed, while the full-sized keyboard (complete with numeric keypad) is great for all-day productivity.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop — $700, was $1,080

Considering Asus is a brand known for its budget-friendly, work-focused PCs, you might be surprised to learn that it offers up some of the best gaming laptops, too. Although it might not quite compare with the much more expensive Strix and Zephyrus models, this Asus TUF A15 is nonetheless a highly capable gaming machine as well as one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals available at the moment. Under the hood, this portable battle station packs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and 8GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, which are great specs to see on a gaming laptop in this price bracket. On top of that, you’ve got 512GB of solid-state storage, which gives you enough space to install some favorites from your gaming library with room to spare. A 144Hz refresh rate and a backlit keyboard round off this high-value gaming package.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with Type Cover Keyboard — $900, was $1,350

The Surface Pro tablets, while excellent touchscreen devices all by themselves, are much more than just Microsoft’s answer to the iPad. When paired with a Type Cover keyboard, these Windows-powered tablets become great 2-in-1 laptops in their own right, and if that’s what you’re looking for, then the Surface Pro 8 does not disappoint. With its gorgeous 13-inch, 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touchscreen, great build quality, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, this thing gives the 12.9-inch iPad Pro a run for its money (and for a better price once you factor in that you’re getting a keyboard with the Surface). It sports a full suite of PC hardware, too, including an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, all of which combines to deliver great all-day performance. One of our few gripes about the Surface Pro 8 was its retail price, but this discounted Black Friday bundle deal solves that little problem.

Asus TUF Dash 15 with RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,500

Looking for a great gaming laptop and have a grand to spend? This Asus TUF Dash 15 has everything you need for a great price. With its newer 12th-gen Core i7 CPU, boosted 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 memory, and GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, you’ve got plenty of muscle to power through the latest AAA games at high settings for years to come. Its 15.6-inch 1080p display has narrow bezels for a slimmer overall design and a sleek look, while its 144Hz refresh rate lets you comfortably bump up the frame rate (and adaptive sync technology keeps things running smoothly as well). The attractive backlit keyboard helps you out during those cozy evening gaming sessions, while a 512GB SSD gives you enough space for a good chunk of your game library. For $1,000, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better gaming laptop than this.

