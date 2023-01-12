Best Buy currently has some amazing deals going on right now meaning you can save big on a wealth of different products. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a new Chromebook for work or looking to upgrade your TV, there’s something here for you. There are also fantastic discounts on Xbox Series S consoles, iPads, and much more. To help you find the right bargain for you, we’ve picked out some highlights. Read on while we take you through them all.

Google Nest Hub 7-inch Smart Display — $60, was $100

The Google Nest Hub is a great way to easily monitor your smart home. It does a little bit of everything. You can use it to stay entertained in the kitchen by watching shows, listening to music, or taking in podcasts. As well as that, you could place it in your living room to help you control your smart home lighting system as well as all other smart devices, all via your voice or taps to the screen. It even works well as a Sunrise Alarm helping you wake up in a more restful way than a regular alarm would. Compatible with thousands of devices, it’s your guide to everything in your life right down to offering up sports scores or weather reports.

Samsung 2.1 Soundbar — $130, was $280

Soundbar deals rarely get much cheaper than being able to buy a Samsung 2.1 soundbar like this one. While it may not compete with the best soundbars, the Samsung 2.1 Soundbar has all the essentials. It offers high-quality optimized sound with Dolby Audio. A bass boost mode means you can increase the bass instantly at the touch of a button while a simple remote will also streamline control between the soundbar and your Samsung TV. Its included wireless subwoofer helps improve sound quality while you can enhance it even further by adding extra rear Samsung speakers over time.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $180, was $230

One of the best Fitbits for many people is the Fitbit Versa 4. The smartwatch offers all you could need when pursuing a healthier lifestyle. Users can quickly check out how many Active Zone Minutes they’re achieved throughout the day — those minutes where they’ve been upping the effort. There’s also a Daily Readiness Score to help monitor if you’re overdoing it or if today is the day to push yourself. A built-in GPS tracks how far you’ve traveled with 24/7 heart rate tracking keeping you aware of your heart, right down to also including irregular heart rhythm notifications. A six-day battery life proves useful too.

Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook — $189, was $389

One of the cheaper Chromebook deals around, the Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook might even rival some of the best Chromebooks around. Besides offering a 17.3-inch full HD display, its Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage ensures you won’t have any trouble working on the move here. It looks good too while maintaining all the essentials like a built-in media reader and a HD webcam with microphone. It’s an ideal choice for anyone on a budget who still needs to work frequently on the move.

HP 14-inch laptop — $190, was $250

Laptop deals are a great chance to get a cheap Windows-based laptop as demonstrated by this HP 14-inch laptop. It offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Alongside that, there’s up to 11 hours of battery life plus a 14-inch HD display. Most importantly, it runs Windows 11 Home in S mode so if you need to stick with Windows over ChromeOS, you’ll appreciate this offer. It looks pretty stylish too so you’ll be happy to use it in a coffee shop throughout the day.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $250, was $330

One of the best iPads around for those on a tight budget, the Apple iPad 10.2 is ideal for starting out in the iPad world. It has an attractive 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support that ensures everything you do on it looks great. It’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine so it can handle games as well as multitasking. A 8MP wide back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera is useful for snaps. The latter also has Center Stage support so your video calls will always have you as the center of attention even if you’re moving around a lot. Touch ID is great for security purposes while 10 hours of battery life is convenient for all-day working.

Microsoft Xbox Series S — $250, was $300

The Microsoft Xbox Series S might not be the most powerful Xbox games console around but it’s ideal for anyone who wants a second games console, one to entertain the kids, or a device that takes up less room than the main two. You can still play all the latest games on it, albeit at 1440p rather than 4K. 512GB of storage space may be a little limited for a digital only console but juggle only a few games at once and you won’t have a problem. It’s also an incredibly small device so it’s great for homes with limited space.

Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $280, was $450

Insignia is a Best Buy brand so it’s hardly surprising that its TV deals feature such a TV. The Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has all the essentials at a great price. Besides the 4K resolution, it has HDR (High Dynamic Range) for a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. There’s also DTS Studio Sound providing more realistic and immersive sound. Fire TV is built-in for easy access to all your favorite streaming services while Alexa voice control saves you the need to type in your search queries.

Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV — $480, was $510

Hisense is one of the best TV brands around at this price point so being able to buy a 70-inch TV for less is sure to be appealing. Besides the huge screen, there’s also Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support to ensure whatever you watch looks great. You’ll enjoy more detail in the shadows along with visibly clearer highlights and more vibrant colors too. An auto low latency mode proves useful for gamers while Android TV is a breeze to navigate when finding a new show to watch. A voice remote further sweetens the deal.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop — $1,200, was $1,650

One of the better gaming laptop deals around, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop has a lot to like. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor along with 16GB of memory and an AMD Radeon RX6700S graphics card. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage so it’s going to take you a while to run out of storage space for all your games. While the screen may not be the biggest at 14-inches, it has features the best gaming laptops include such as 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness so you can use it outdoors without an issue. It’s a stylish-looking system too so you’ll be delighted with how high-end it feels.

