Six must-have Nintendo 3DS games you can score for $20 or less

The 3DS launched in 2011, and although it got off to a slow start, Nintendo’s handheld has successfully built up an excellent library of first- and third-party titles. The company has stated that it has no intention of abandoning the 3DS despite the recent release of the Switch portable/console hybrid, and Nintendo of America recently confirmed that the system will get some special attention at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo.

In time for E3, we’ve picked out some of the best games available for the Nintendo 3DS, all of which can be yours for $20 or less. If you own this excellent little system or plan to get one, then now is a great time to cheaply score a few must-have titles that you may have missed.