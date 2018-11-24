We take our smartphones everywhere and use them all day and into the night, so it pays to protect them properly by picking a good case and checking out screen protectors. You may also want some extra charging accessories to keep the battery topped up and maybe a stand or mount for your car, desk, or nightstand. Whether you’re seeking rugged iPhone cases or on the hunt for the best wireless phone chargers, you certainly won’t want to spend more money than is necessary.
Luckily for you, Cyber Monday is a deals bonanza for smartphone owners. We’ve done the research for you, poring over offers and searching every nook and cranny of the web, to bring you the very best Cyber Monday smartphone accessory deals. Get ready for a bumper crop of discounted cases for many of the top smartphones, deals on wireless charging pads and portable battery chargers, and a whole lot more.
Best Smartphone Accessories
Smartphones need chargers, cables, and more. The right accessories help you to personalize your phone and can add utility, fun, and style.
Whitestone Dome Screen Protectors$36 $60
We love Whitestone Dome’s screen protectors and their unique application method, and they’re even better with discounts for a bunch of flagship phones
Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset$40 $80
Get easy hands-free calls with noise cancellation, multimedia streaming, and 1-touch voice activation
Nimble Portable Charger, Wireless Charger$35 $50
You can get 30 percent off portable and wireless chargers from environmentally conscious accessory maker Nimble.
Olixar Premium HD Camera Lens Kit$11 $21
Boost your photography with these universal wide-angle, macro, and fish eye lens clips from Olixar.
Olixar LongArm Universal Smartphone Clamp Holder$11 $21
Bring your phone up to eye level around the house with this hands-free clamp holder from Olixar.
Discovery Channel Smart Phone Microscope$9 $11
Turn your phone into a microscope with this cool 30-times microscope lens.
ThumbsUp DIY Wireless Bluetooth Boombox$14 $25
Learn about electronics and build your own Bluetooth speaker with this amazing kit. A great gift.
Mophie 7.5W Apple-Optimized Qi Wireless Charge Pad – Black$23 $60
The Mophie wireless charger was developed to charge your iPhone 50 percent faster than standard wireless chargers, with up to a 7.5W fast charge capability.