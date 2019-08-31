The best Apple MacBook deals for Labor Day 2019

Finding a decent sale on Apple products can sometimes feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. When it comes to Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, iPhone deals, and MacBook deals, they’re few and far between, and even when they go on sale, the savings aren’t all that impressive. But this week, we’ve been able to find a few deals on both new and refurbished MacBooks that fit just about any budget.

Labor Day sales have brought some of the lowest prices on new 2019 MacBook Pros yet, with savings of up to $400 on select models. But if you don’t mind not having the latest and greatest, there are a few other sales of note on older and refurbished MacBooks that save you quite a bit.

The best Labor Day MacBook deals

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (2.4GHz, 8GB, 256GB) – $1,499 at Best Buy

– $1,499 at Best Buy 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro (2.6GHz, 16GB, 256GB) – $1,999 at Amazon

– $1,999 at Amazon 2018 13-inch MacBook Air (1.6GHz. 8GB, 128GB) – $900 at Best Buy

– $900 at Best Buy Refurbished 2017 MacBook Air (1.8GHz, 8GB, 128GB) – $695 at Amazon

– $695 at Amazon Refurbished 2017 MacBook Pro (3.1GHz, 8GB, 256GB) – $1,195 at Amazon

MacBook Air deals

Until last year’s update, the MacBook Air had languished away for years without substantial updates. Its design in 2012 was fairly revolutionary — fitting a decent entry-level laptop with great battery life and acceptable amounts of power into an unbelievably thin case. However these days, there’s quite a few laptops that have similar design and power for a fraction of the price.

We recommend the MacBook Air only if you’re ‘locked in’ to the Apple ecosystem, and where the iPad Pro might not be enough computer for you. The Airs give you the computer experience for only a little bit more than you’d pay for an iPad Pro of similar size. Our favorite deal here is on Amazon, which offers a 2017 MacBook Air with a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core Processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD for just $695.

Among the new MacBook Airs, we’d recommend Best Buy’s deal on the 13-inch MacBook Air with an 1.6GHz dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage in Gold. It’s currently selling at $900, $300 off its normal price, one of the best deals on the newest model Air so far.

MacBook Pro deals

The MacBook Pros are Apple’s top of the line laptop, and the 2019 update gave the popular laptop even better specs. This year’s Pros include 8th- and 9th-generation Intel processors, with four, six, and now eight-core models available, making running processor and memory intensive programs fast on even an entry-level MacBook Pro, which Best Buy has on sale for $1,299 for Labor Day weekend. The Touch Bar is now standard throughout the entire line, another welcome addition.

The best deal we’ve found on one of the newer MacBook Pros is on the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon. For $1,999 you’ll get a 2.6 GHz six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. That’s a savings of $400.

Still want the Touch Bar and don’t mind a refurbished model? Consider an Amazon Renewed 2017 MacBook Pro. For $1,195, it’s a great deal and cheaper than the newer model we just suggested, although not as powerful or quick.

This model has a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, and comes in Space Gray.

MacBooks aren’t the only tech on sale this Labor Day. Be sure to check our up-to-the-minute list of the best Labor Day sales all weekend, and watch our curated deals page for details of the best deals we find across the web.

