Best Memorial Day laptop deals and sale for 2021

By

With Memorial Day here, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales lined up for you so you don’t have to go searching for the best of the bunch. That includes some of the best Memorial Day laptop deals you’ll find out there meaning you can save plenty of cash all from the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, this could be the time but we’re taking a detailed look into whether it truly is so you know exactly what to do. Keep reading while we check it all out for you.

Best Memorial Day laptop sales

  • Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.
  • Best Buy: Cheap appliances, laptops, tablets, and smart home accessories.
  • Dell: Save up to $1000 on laptops, monitors, and computer accessories.
  • HP: Up to 47% off laptops, monitors, printers, and accessories.
  • LenovoSavings of up to 75% on laptops, desktops, and workstations.
  • Walmart: Steep discounts on electronics, home appliances, and grills.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals
HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. Its slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
The HP Memorial Day Sale 2021 has arrived and has brought with it incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now
HP Spectre x360 13 Touchscreen Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,050 $1,370
This convertible PC is packed with innovative privacy features, a near-boarderless display and long batter life.
Buy at HP
Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i3 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$784 $850
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell
Dell Vostro 15 7500 Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,129 $2,070
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage and memory are all you need in a laptop, and the Vostro 15 offers just that and more.
Buy at Dell
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (14-inch, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$690 $880
Whether you're a lightweight or heavy-duty user on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a well-rounded laptop that can do it all at an above-average quality, making it a great jack-of-all-trades.
Buy at Staples
EVOO 15.6" 1080p Laptop (Core i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD)

$379 $499
This Evoo laptop is perfect for home, school, and work use. The Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB RAM combo is also pretty shocking to see at this cheap price.
Buy at Walmart
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD), Matte Black

$1,130 $1,599
The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
Buy at Amazon
LG Gram Laptop 14" Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7

$1,430 $1,600
The slim LG Gram laptop delivers up to a whopping 18.5 hours worth of battery life and processing speed with its 8th-gen Intel 10th Generation Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM.
Buy at Amazon
Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$2,149 $2,360
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the XPS 17 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and amazing GPU power that greatly lessens lagging periods.
Buy at Dell
HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i3, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD)

$400 $500
Looking for a modern 2-in-1 with up-to-date hardware that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? This HP Pavilion x360 is a highly versatile convertible work machine that won't break the bank.
Buy at Best Buy
Dell Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

SAVE UP TO $1000
Whether you're after a shiny new laptop, gaming PC, monitor, or mouse and keyboard, you'll find it in the discount bin the Dell Memorial Day Sale. Hurry though: The best deals are in short supply.
Shop Now
HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$649 $799
The HP Envy x360 can adapt to whatever you need it for. It boasts a 360-degree hinge for form versatility and has a touchscreen which further expands its functionality and convenience.
Buy at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13

$799 $1,199
With a powerful 10th Gen Intel processor, stylish aluminum design, and stunningly lifelike QLED slim-bezel display, this laptop is one that will help you stand out from the crowd
Buy at Microsoft
Acer TravelMate P6 14-inch Laptop (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$805 $1,150
A thin and light laptop that packs in super-fast Thunderbolt 3 and high-grade security? That's what you get with this device, and it's a great option for working on the go while keeping things safe.
Buy at Amazon
Gateway 14-Inch Slim Notebook (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$479 $699
It's 2020 and Gateway is back exclusively at Walmart. Grab yourself a deal with this 14-inch slim notebook featuring modern specs and four colors. It's a great workhorse that doesn't break the bank.
Buy at Walmart
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 3 PRO, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$626 $1,139
The Thinkpad X13 is a love letter to ThinkPad fans thanks to its sleek yet classic design, great keyboard, and superb performance. At 13 inches, it'll go with you anywhere.
Buy at Lenovo
Lenovo Yoga C940 14-Inch 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,170 $1,300
The Yoga C940 boasts a Core i7 chip and boosted RAM to ensure high-efficiency performance for work and play. Its 2-in-1 versatility and touchscreen add to its overall functionality.
Buy at Best Buy
Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX 1660 Ti GPU)

$950 $1,100
Lenovo's Legion 5 is a beefy gaming laptop that will easily handle modern games at high settings for years to come. It would make a fine work machine, too.
Buy at eBay
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$1,600 $2,000
Sleek and lightweight, this Surface Laptop 3 boasts an all-day battery life and 80% power within an hour of charging, making it a perfect laptop for busy professionals.
Buy at Best Buy
LG Gram Laptop (17-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,390 $1,850
Work like a true power executive wherever you want with the LG Gram laptop, raising the bar for work laptops everywhere with its Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and its 1TB SSD.
Buy at Amazon
New Vostro 15 5510 Laptop (Core i7, GeForce MX450 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$779 $1,499
A laptop that occupies too much space in your bag can be a hassle. This unit boasts 0.55" to 0.63"-thin build, which means can carry it to work and anywhere with ease.
Buy at Dell
Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$849 $999
This laptop is truly optimized to help you get the most out of your workday as it features a fast charging feature that'll get you to 80% in an hour and improved dual studio mics for conference calls.
Buy at Amazon
HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$770 $950
For your multitasking needs, the HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 has you covered. It has great hardware and rapid storage for fast start-up of your frequently used programs. It even includes a stylus pen.
Buy at HP
HP Notebook 14 (Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD)

$320 $400
With its Ryzen 3 CPU backed up by double the RAM you usually see at this price point, this 14-inch HP laptop is the perfect cheap no-frills workhorse for writing, browsing, and everyday use.
Buy at Best Buy
Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad Slim 7

$600 $860
This laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card, with a 14-inch screen on 1920 x 1080 resolution.
Buy at Newegg
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6" Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$500 $780
The Lenovo IdeaPad line features a number of budget-friendly ultrabooks, and this one packs some solid specs that are much better than the pared-down hardware you often see at this price point.
Buy at Office Depot
LG Gram Laptop (14 inches, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$964 $1,200
You might know LG for its phones, but this 14-inch Gram ultrabook is a solid Windows machine packing great updated hardware and a generously sized SSD that gives you everything you need in a laptop.
Buy at Amazon
Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$200 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Buy at Best Buy
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 (AMD Ryzen 5 PRO, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$809 $1,319
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware and battery life instead of focusing on features like touchscreens.
Buy at Lenovo

Should you shop the Memorial Day laptop sales

Thanks to Prime Day deals returning to their usual spot of late June after a brief switch to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, knowing whether to buy during the Memorial Day laptop sales is a little trickier this year. That’s because we suspect it’s a much smarter idea to hold out until the Prime Day laptop deals next month, providing you can, of course.

A laptop is often the kind of thing you need right now so, obviously, if your livelihood or happiness is dependent on replacing a laptop right this second then snap one up in the Memorial Day laptop sales. You’ll still get a pretty good price. It’s just that we reckon the Prime Day deals will be even better given Amazon’s track record with offering big discounts on the best technology.

Before you do anything, we recommend that you check out our look at the best laptops available right now. That’s sure to help you in your buying process, as well as looking at the best laptop brands too. You may also want to check out our look at the best 13-inch laptops and the best budget laptops for some extra insight. Knowledge is power and with so many different Memorial Day laptop sales going on, it’s useful to know roughly what you’re looking for.

As we said, Prime Day deals should be better but if you simply can’t wait or you need to buy a new laptop for a gift then you should still be fairly happy with the Memorial Day laptop sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

