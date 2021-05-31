With Memorial Day here, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales lined up for you so you don’t have to go searching for the best of the bunch. That includes some of the best Memorial Day laptop deals you’ll find out there meaning you can save plenty of cash all from the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, this could be the time but we’re taking a detailed look into whether it truly is so you know exactly what to do. Keep reading while we check it all out for you.
- Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.
- Best Buy: Cheap appliances, laptops, tablets, and smart home accessories.
- Dell: Save up to $1000 on laptops, monitors, and computer accessories.
- HP: Up to 47% off laptops, monitors, printers, and accessories.
- Lenovo: Savings of up to 75% on laptops, desktops, and workstations.
- Walmart: Steep discounts on electronics, home appliances, and grills.
HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$950
HP Spectre x360 13 Touchscreen Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,050
Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i3 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)$784
Dell Vostro 15 7500 Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,129
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (14-inch, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$690
EVOO 15.6" 1080p Laptop (Core i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD)$379
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD), Matte Black$1,130
LG Gram Laptop 14" Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7$1,430
Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$2,149
HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i3, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD)$400
HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$649
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13$799
Acer TravelMate P6 14-inch Laptop (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$805
Gateway 14-Inch Slim Notebook (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$479
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 3 PRO, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$626
Lenovo Yoga C940 14-Inch 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,170
Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX 1660 Ti GPU)$950
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD$1,600
LG Gram Laptop (17-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1,390
New Vostro 15 5510 Laptop (Core i7, GeForce MX450 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$779
Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)$849
HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$770
HP Notebook 14 (Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD)$320
Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad Slim 7$600
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6" Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$500
LG Gram Laptop (14 inches, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$964
Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)$200
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 (AMD Ryzen 5 PRO, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$809
Should you shop the Memorial Day laptop sales
Thanks to Prime Day deals returning to their usual spot of late June after a brief switch to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, knowing whether to buy during the Memorial Day laptop sales is a little trickier this year. That’s because we suspect it’s a much smarter idea to hold out until the Prime Day laptop deals next month, providing you can, of course.
A laptop is often the kind of thing you need right now so, obviously, if your livelihood or happiness is dependent on replacing a laptop right this second then snap one up in the Memorial Day laptop sales. You’ll still get a pretty good price. It’s just that we reckon the Prime Day deals will be even better given Amazon’s track record with offering big discounts on the best technology.
Before you do anything, we recommend that you check out our look at the best laptops available right now. That’s sure to help you in your buying process, as well as looking at the best laptop brands too. You may also want to check out our look at the best 13-inch laptops and the best budget laptops for some extra insight. Knowledge is power and with so many different Memorial Day laptop sales going on, it’s useful to know roughly what you’re looking for.
As we said, Prime Day deals should be better but if you simply can’t wait or you need to buy a new laptop for a gift then you should still be fairly happy with the Memorial Day laptop sales.
