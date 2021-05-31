Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With Memorial Day here, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales lined up for you so you don’t have to go searching for the best of the bunch. That includes some of the best Memorial Day laptop deals you’ll find out there meaning you can save plenty of cash all from the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, this could be the time but we’re taking a detailed look into whether it truly is so you know exactly what to do. Keep reading while we check it all out for you.

Best Memorial Day laptop sales

Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.

Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops. Best Buy : Cheap appliances, laptops, tablets, and smart home accessories.

Cheap appliances, laptops, tablets, and smart home accessories. Dell: Save up to $1000 on laptops, monitors, and computer accessories.

Save up to $1000 on laptops, monitors, and computer accessories. HP: Up to 47% off laptops, monitors, printers, and accessories.

Up to 47% off laptops, monitors, printers, and accessories. Lenovo: Savings of up to 75% on laptops, desktops, and workstations.

Savings of up to 75% on laptops, desktops, and workstations. Walmart: Steep discounts on electronics, home appliances, and grills.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals

Should you shop the Memorial Day laptop sales

Thanks to Prime Day deals returning to their usual spot of late June after a brief switch to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, knowing whether to buy during the Memorial Day laptop sales is a little trickier this year. That’s because we suspect it’s a much smarter idea to hold out until the Prime Day laptop deals next month, providing you can, of course.

A laptop is often the kind of thing you need right now so, obviously, if your livelihood or happiness is dependent on replacing a laptop right this second then snap one up in the Memorial Day laptop sales. You’ll still get a pretty good price. It’s just that we reckon the Prime Day deals will be even better given Amazon’s track record with offering big discounts on the best technology.

Before you do anything, we recommend that you check out our look at the best laptops available right now. That’s sure to help you in your buying process, as well as looking at the best laptop brands too. You may also want to check out our look at the best 13-inch laptops and the best budget laptops for some extra insight. Knowledge is power and with so many different Memorial Day laptop sales going on, it’s useful to know roughly what you’re looking for.

As we said, Prime Day deals should be better but if you simply can’t wait or you need to buy a new laptop for a gift then you should still be fairly happy with the Memorial Day laptop sales.

