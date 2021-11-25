The Nintendo Switch doesn’t come with much internal storage space for digital games, but that’s OK because, if you time things right, you can snag a great Nintendo Switch Memory Card Black Friday deal. We’ve certainly been seeing some of the best Black Friday deals available in a long while, including for Switch memory cards. This next deal also happens to be a top pick from the Black Friday gaming deals as well. What is it? Right now, at Best Buy, the SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card — which is made for the Nintendo Switch — is just $20 with free shipping or in-store pickup. That’s an incredible deal. but it won’t last long. You can grab it below, or keep reading to learn more!

Why Buy:

Nintendo-licensed with exclusive art

128GB greatly expands your game and digital storage capacity

Up to 100MB/s read speeds with 90MB/s write speeds

Backed by a lifetime limited warranty

This SanDisk microSDXC (microSD) card has a 128GB storage capacity for digital content, whether you’re storing games, movies, photos, or anything else. While it’s designed to be compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and even includes exclusive Nintendo art, it works fine with any devices that support the microSDXC standard — including smartphones and tablets.

This particular card is Nintendo-licensed with official art from Mario Kart, and comes in a bright red to match the Nintendo switch. It’s capable of 100MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds which means it’s fast, reducing loading times and file access.

Of course, the card is also backed by SanDisk’s limited lifetime warranty, so if there’s anything wrong out of the box, which sometimes happens with expandable storage, you’re covered! The best part is that you can move all of your games and save files to the card, freeing up space on the Switch, while also growing your library like any true gamer should! That may also help you tackle your growing backlog, as you can swap between games seamlessly.

As of now, nearly all Nintendo Switch compatible microSD memory cards are on sale at Best Buy for Black Friday. The 128GB SanDisk microSD for Nintendo Switch is just $20 with free shipping or in-store pickup. It’s an excellent middle ground that still offers a ton of digital game storage!

Should you shop this Nintendo Switch memory card Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

In years past, Cyber Monday has been the better time to snag great deals on electronics, including gaming gear and beyond. That probably won’t happen this year, especially since Black Friday deals started super early. If it does happen, though, you can always return and rebuy it, or get a refund for the price difference, thanks to extended returns windows. Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee has you covered.

Just be sure to watch those shipping and delivery times, and don’t wait too long to take advantage. Items will be going out of stock soon due to high demand, and the closer we get to the holidays, the longer it’s going to take to get your items shipped to your doorstep!

