  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best cheap office chair deals for April 2020

By

Working from home with a makeshift office can be a literal pain in the neck and lower back. When setting up a workspace, it’s crucial to get a chair that will have you feeling well supported throughout the day. The best office chairs will make it easier for you to get work done without affecting your posture and health adversely.

A good-quality, cheap office chair shouldn’t be hard to find. We’ve done the research for you and put here a great selection of cheap office chair deals along with some buying tips. Whether you’re after design, ergonomics, simplicity, or all of the above, you’re sure to find one that will suit your needs and budget best.

Today’s best office chair deals

  • OFM Essentials Collection Mesh Back Office Chair, Black$55, was $133
  • Poly and Bark Hargrove Office Chair, Black$87, was $91
  • Belleze Contemporary Microfiber-Padded High-Back Executive Office Chair$100, was $150
  • Serta Air Lumbar Bonded Leather Manager Office Chair$119, was $139
  • Merax Ergonomic PU Leather Big and Tall Office Chair with Footrest, Black$176, was $220
  • Pro-line II 5-Pointed Star Bonded Leather and Memory Foam Executive Chair, Black$322, was $376

Poly and Bark Hargrove Office Chair, Black

$87 $91
Expires soon
Features a mesh back for air circulation and sponge seat with armrests for comfortable sitting. A tilting seat with tension control and adjustable seat height settings ensure optimal ergonomics.
Buy at The Home Depot

Mainstays Vinyl and Mesh Task Office Chair

$48 $54
Expires soon
Ideal partner for office desks, study tables, and gaming tables. This chair boasts generously padded back and seat for extra comfort, complete with a durable metal base for stability.
Buy at Walmart

Merax Ergonomic PU Leather Big and Tall Office Chair with Footrest, Black

$176 $220
Expires soon
Crafted with deep foam cushioned padding throughout to give users a refreshed and relaxed feeling while sitting. Has a built-in neck and shoulder region pillow to provide added support.
Buy at The Home Depot

OFM Essentials Collection Mesh Back Office Chair, Black

$55 $133
Expires soon
A comfortable and durable seat with intuitive controls. Seat height, swivel, tilt tension, and tilt lock are fully adjustable so you can achieve the optimal seating experience.
Buy at Walmart

Mainstays Mesh Task Chair with Plush Padded Seat

$32 $39
Expires soon
A blend of comfort, support, and mobility. This adjustable chair features a high backrest for sturdy support for your back and a generously padded seat for contoured comfort during long work days.
Buy at Walmart

Flash Furniture Mesh Back Computer Chair, Black

$65 $80
Expires soon
This adjustable chair features a well-padded seat for comfort, a ventilated mesh back for air circulation, armrests for extra support, and lumbar support to prevent back strain and muscle fatigue.
Buy at Walmart

Poly and Bark Polox Task Chair, White

$65 $83
Expires soon
Sleek and comfortable. This chair sports easy-rolling wheels, an armless design, and a 360-degree swivel, making it easy for you to check off all the tasks on your list.
Buy at The Home Depot

Serta AIR Lumbar Bonded Leather Manager Office Chair

$119 $139
Expires soon
With memory foam, comfortable armrests, a supportive headrest, and lumbar zones, this adjustable chair lets you enjoy the optimal seating experience every time you use it.
Buy at Walmart

Office Star Products ProGrid Mesh Manager's Chair, Black

$134 $212
Expires soon
Enjoy support and comfort while you work. This chair flaunts a breathable back and adjustable seat height and armrests to help you find the best position for typing and viewing your computer screen.
Buy at Best Buy

Pro-line II 5-Pointed Star Bonded Leather and Memory Foam Executive Chair, Black

$322 $376
Expires soon
This chair boasts memory foam seat and breathable mesh back for comfortable support, as well as adjustable height, recline, and 360-degree swivel for flexible sitting positions.
Buy at Best Buy

Merax Ergonomic Adjustable Mesh Home Office Chair, Black

$146 $225
Expires soon
Stay productive and comfortable throughout the workday with this chair. It has a well-padded mesh seat, complete with armrests, tilt-lock mechanism, 360-degree swivel, and adjustable seat height.
Buy at The Home Depot

How to choose an office chair

Gearing up your workspace with the right office chair is very important as it can make all the difference not just in your productivity but also in your overall health and well-being. If you’re going to sit for nearly 40 hours a week, make sure that your chair offers maximum support and comfort.

Look for a chair with adjustable height and backrest for optimal comfort. Height-adjustable types will allow you to position your thighs paralleled to the floor through a pneumatic lever that can be adjusted to bring the seat lower or higher. Chairs with an adjustable backrest, on the other hand, will give you the benefit of being able to move forward or backward in a way that will suit your task. There should be a locking mechanism in place so the back does not suddenly tilt backward. Also, make sure that the chair seat is wide and deep enough for you to sit comfortably.

An office chair with good lumbar support is also a worthy investment. The backrest is contoured or shaped to match the natural form of your spine to support your back in a way that is a bit arched so you don’t slump as the day progresses. This will minimize compression or strain on the lumbar discs in your spine. If you want to eliminate strain on your neck and shoulders, then go for a chair with armrests. Adjustable armrests are beneficial since you can set them in whichever way that will support your arms more comfortably. You can also choose to go all-in on relaxation with an office chair that has a built-in footrest.

Chair composition is an important factor as well. Breathable materials like mesh or fabric allow for air circulation and ensure more comfort even in prolonged usage. Leather options are also advantageous when it comes to durability, style, comfort, and hygiene. Paddings — whether it be on the backrest, seat, or the armrests — should have just the right amount of firmness. Too hard can cause pain, while too soft will not offer sufficient support.

There’s no point in having an ergonomic office chair if you have to strain yourself when reaching the controls. Controls should be quick to adjust and operate even from a seated position, so you can tilt and go lower or higher without too much effort. Additionally, movements are made more convenient with swivel and casters. The swivel function will allow you to rotate your chair to reach various spots in your work area, while smooth-rolling casters will ensure easy mobility.

Looking for more ways to kit out home office? You may also want to browse through our collection of standing desk deals, wireless mouse deals, and laptop deals, or visit our curated deals page for more exciting offers on tech-related products,

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best office chairs for 2020

best office chairs

Best dishwasher deals for April 2020: Bosch, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid

best dishwasher deals thermador dhdw870wfm review 19 720x720

The best cheap wireless mouse deals for April 2020

Logitech MX Master

The best cheap gaming chair deals of March 2020: DXRacer, Corsair, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

The best blender deals for April 2020: Vitamix, Ninja, and BlendTec

best blender deals vitamix

Apple iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro on sale starting at only $269

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 2018 review 5848 1920x1272

This EuFy home security camera kit is on sale for only $110 today only

Secure your home with a Ring Video Doorbell or Peephole Cam for as little as $75

Stuck inside? Stay in shape with the best home gym deals for April 2020

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for April 2020

best apple watch deals

Best deals on Bowflex fitness equipment for April 2020

best bowflex deals

Best cheap microwave deals for April 2020

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

Beat back pain with the best standing desk deals for April 2020

The best Adobe Photoshop deals for April 2020