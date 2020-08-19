Best Portable Generators 2020: Help your home weather the storm

A power outage can sometimes be more than just an interruption; it could pose a danger to your home and/or business. Portable generators are very useful in situations like this to get that home and/or business of yours all lit up and running; it will save you from hassles thinkable and unimaginable. Keep electric supply steady with portable power. A portable generator at home to help keep your refrigerator running for better food preservation and also afford you the comfort of having your apartment adjust to extreme weather with the use of your heater or air-conditioner as the need arises. But which one should you use? Below, we’ve rounded up all of the best portable generators on the shelves right now, and even included some advice on what they’re best at.

Honda EU2200i inverter generator offers incredible values to consumers, it’s the ease of use and maintenance is top-notch. It has user-friendly features including a fuel shut off valve that allows the engine to run with the fuel supply off, thereby preventing issues related to stale fuel. It has a large spout and oil drain gutter for cleaner, easier oil changes and light-effort recoil. It can operate a wide variety of appliances with great fuel efficiency, it runs approximately 4.0 to 9.6 hours on a single tank, depending on the load. This is ideal for you if you run long-time activities, you can be assured of no interruptions. This quiet portable generator will keep you off the neighbors’ complaint list of noise pollution (if any) cause it’s super quiet, less noise than a normal conversation. It’s absolutely suitable for camping as well.

Most powerful option: DuroMax XP12000EH Dual Fuel Electric Start Portable Generator

This is one of the most powerful portable generators with 12,000 starting watts — ideal for heavy loads duty and jobs where electric power is used intermittently. It lowers RPMs when not in use, saving fuel and reducing noise. You have the flexibility of operating the generator at both 120V and 240V simultaneously or at 120V only with full power. Its dual-fuel capacity means you have the option to either run it on natural gas or propane. The XP12000EH has a user-friendly electric start as well as an optional recoil start just in case. This portable generator may be quite heavy but its big wheels will help you transport it easily between locations for use. And you have one thing less to worry about as this portable generator automatically shuts off when it senses that the oil is low.

Best value: Champion 3800-Watt Dual Fuel RV Ready Portable Generator with Electric Start

Both natural gas and propane work perfectly for this portable generator. On a full tank of natural gas, you can have this generator running for 9 hours and 10.5 hours on propane. Starting up only requires an easy-push button and with its cold-start technology, you can be sure of an easy start-up in cold weather. Durable with a cast-iron sleeve, Volt Guard built-in surge protector to prevent overloads, a folding handle, and a variety of outlets with a three-year limited warranty all make it worth buying for a relatively low cost.

Best gas powered: A-iPower 12,000-W Portable Gas Powered Electric Start Generator with Wheel Kit

This A-iPower 12,000-Watt Portable Gasoline Powered Generator with Electric Start is ideal for daily use in the harshest conditions. With a seven-gallon rigid steel fuel tank with a built-in fuel gauge, this unit can run up to 8.5 hours at 50% load. The low oil shutoff sensor equipped on the engine is designed to protect the engine for long life and easy maintenance. The easy-to-reach integrated control panel makes the unit user-friendly. Designed using the latest technology, this product features a lower noise ratio to create the best possible user experience.

It has a voltage selector to switch between 120V and 240V depending on the task at hand. Run your lights, TV, AC unit, refrigerator, power tools, or other essentials simultaneously with ease. The wheel and handle kit makes transportation easier than ever. And because it’s an A-iPower product, your generator comes backed by a nationwide network of skilled service technicians, a friendly customer support phone line, and a two-year warranty. When you need the convenience of portability and the power to perform, the A-iPower SUA12000E generator is a strong candidate for satisfying your power needs. This generator can operate on unleaded gasoline and is ideal for the job site, home use, and outdoor activities.

Wi-Fi Connected: 100261-3100/3400w Champion Inverter Remote-start

If you’ve been having a concern as to how to move a generator for your next camping activity, then you should consider this portable generator for electric supply. Its ultra-quiet operation is perfect for camping, home use, and on worksites or for tailgating. It’s a convenient power supply you can take anywhere. With access to all your controls in a spot with a Quick Touch Panel; this wireless power inverter has 3,400 starting watts and 3,100 running watts with up to 7.5 hours runtime at 25% load; you can operate it to start or stop from a distance of up to 80 feet away.

