All the latest Amazon Prime Day Alienware deals and sales

Amazon’s big annual sale is here, and these Prime Day Alienware deals have arrived to offer gamers some significant discounts on a variety of great products including gaming laptops, gaming PCs, and gaming accessories. When it comes to gaming, Alienware is one of the most popular and iconic names in this crowded and competitive market. If you’re planning to take advantage of this year’s Prime Day deals to buy a gaming laptop, desktop, or peripherals such as a gaming monitor and gaming headset, you can’t go wrong with this Dell-owned brand — and there’s no better time to shop than right now.

Alienware products don’t come cheap, but Prime Day is your best chance of the summer (and possibly of the entire year) to score these products without paying full price for them. If you’re keen to take your gaming to the next level, there are some great Prime Day gaming deals out there for you right now — and we’ve gathered them right here. Whether you’re on the hunt for Prime Day gaming headset deals, Prime Day gaming laptop deals, Prime Day monitor deals, or something else for your gaming battle station, below are all the best Alienware deals that you can take advantage of today followed by some tips and pointers for shopping the sale.

Should you buy new Alienware gaming gear on Prime Day?

If you get the chance to score an amazing Prime Day Alienware deal, don’t sleep on it; these are likely to be the best prices you’ll see all year (or at least until Black Friday) if the past sales have been any indication. Whether this is your first time buying an Alienware machine or you’ve owned one of this premium gaming equipment before, you can rest assured that you’ll be happy with these great offers that can save you tons of cash. But the question of whether or not you should buy Alienware gear now is different than the question of whether you should buy Alienware at all.

In short, whatever sort of gaming setup you’re using or thinking about putting together, Alienware is a pretty good bet. This brand’s laptops, monitors, and gaming accessories tend to be very powerful, reliable, and well-designed no matter which one you pick. There’s a reason why so many professional gamers stick with Alienware and chances are good that you’ll be delighted with your investment — especially if you can score it at a discount. It’s worth paying a little extra for the Alienware name, too, and fortunately, this year’s Prime Day Alienware deals can help soften the blow to your bank account by quite a lot.

The Alienware brand doesn’t only promise to meet the hardware performance requirements of casual and professional gamers alike, it also offers striking aesthetic designs so that you’ll be gaming in style. Let’s admit it: Style absolutely matters, and we want our gaming gear to look cool. Alienware products feature premium designs with premium price tags to match, but that quality is well worth the extra cost in our estimation. The lineup spans a pretty wide range, though, featuring everything from full-fledged computers to relatively simple peripherals like gaming mice. You’ll definitely want to narrow down your choices (see our buying guide below for that) before you jump head-first into the Prime Day Alienware sales and get carried away.

How to choose new Alienware gaming gear on Prime Day

With last year’s Prime Day Alienware deals, gamers were able to enjoy discounts on all kinds of products that the brand offered, making it possible to complete an all-Alienware setup much more cheaply than usual. However, Alienware laptops and PCs are also powerful enough for the most demanding activities related to the office or school, so it’s not a rare sight for shoppers to buy them for the dual purpose of both work and play. There are plenty of great high-performance Alienware gaming PCs and laptops and it makes sense that you’d want to seek out the most popular ones. These tend to be hot for a reason — namely, they’re some of the most powerful computers you can buy — but they also tend to be pricey.

Consider how much you actually use a PC every day and how much future-proofing you get with these beefy machines (that is to say, more powerful hardware will become outdated less quickly) and you might realize that an expensive battle station you’re eyeballing may actually be worth the extra cost in the long run. And, of course, pulling the trigger on that awesome laptop or desktop is a much easier pill to swallow when you find it at a discount while looking at Prime Day Alienware deals.

If you’re keen to snap up a desktop gaming PC, then the Alienware Aurora R10 and R11 are both good bets. They look fantastic and offer some great technology including either high-end AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors, along with powerful up-to-date graphics cards courtesy of Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon. They always pack plenty of memory alongside lots of storage space, too. Desktop PCs are typically a better overall value than laptops (relative to their hardware capabilities, anyways), and the Alienware Aurora systems are no exception. When discounted, such as during these Prime Day Alienware sales, you can get a lot of computer for your money here.

Checking out the laptops on offer? The Alienware m15 is a solid choice. It’s surprisingly thin and lightweight for a gaming laptop while still having plenty of power under the hood courtesy of the latest Intel Core processors, plenty of memory, and GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards. Some have also started rolling out with the new RTX 30-series GPUs as well. You won’t be short on storage space, either. There are higher-end laptops, too, like the m17 series which can be a good “desktop replacement” option if you want an up-sized display and don’t mind the extra bulk and weight, as well as high-performance Alienware laptops such as the Alienware Area-51m. We tagged that one as the most powerful pick in our roundup of the best gaming laptops.

The great thing about any Alienware system is that they always look good too. Designed with the best cooling in mind while you game, they tend to be pretty sleek and stylish without being too over the top with the typical LED-ridden gaming aesthetic. But don’t forget — Alienware doesn’t just sell PC systems. It also sells some of the best gaming monitors with some great high-end panels that offer everything the avid gamer could need such as great resolution, a fast refresh rate, low input lag, and fantastic viewing angles. New technologies like ultrawide and 4K panels are also featured on some Alienware displays. Definitely consider them if you’re looking for a screen upgrade during Prime Day.

